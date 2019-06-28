WATERLOO — The Board of Education Wednesday renewed agreements with the cities of Waterloo and Evansdale that put police officers in the schools.
The board met in a special meeting following a work session where the school resource officer agreements were discussed. Both had initially been placed on an earlier meeting’s agenda but were removed after officials decided the agreements weren’t ready to be approved yet.
Waterloo Community Schools will pay $281,913 for six Waterloo officers, who will primarily be assigned to the district’s three high schools and three middle schools within the city. The district will pay $32,187 for an Evansdale officer to be assigned to Bunger Middle and Poyner Elementary schools.
The contracts represent an increase of $8,211 for Waterloo police and $938 for Evansdale police.
During the work session, board members discussed a clause in the agreements to have officers attend a training to de-escalate situations they may have to respond to at the schools. “We are asking the SROs to go through the same de-escalation training as our administrators,” said board president Shanlee McNally, so they understand the protocol used at the schools.
Personnel appointments were also approved by the board. Among those was a change of assignment for Fred Becker Elementary School Principal Melissa Steggall to early childhood assistant principal at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center. In addition, the board approved the resignation of Susan Lund from her position as assistant director for special education.
