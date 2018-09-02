WATERLOO — The Board of Education last week approved re-admitting a student who was previously expelled.
After meeting in closed session for about 15 minutes, board members voted 5-0 to re-admit the student to Waterloo Community Schools with placement to be determined by the executive director of student services. Those present at the meeting were Lyle Schmitt, Jesse Knight, Rhonda McRina, Astor Williams and Shanlee McNally.
The district does not release personal information about disciplined students such as name, age, grade or gender to maintain confidentiality.
Officials did not disclose the school the student was expelled from and released no information on the nature of the offense or the date on which it happened.
