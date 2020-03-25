Waterloo school board proposes small drop in tax collections

WATERLOO — Property tax collections will decline slightly for Waterloo Community Schools in the 2020-21 budget as officials hold the line on the tax rate.

The Board of Education Monday set a public hearing on the $201.14 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, including the 0.58% drop in tax collections. The public hearing has been set for 5 p.m. April 13.

Under the proposal, the district would collect $40.12 million in taxes, $234,080 less than in the current year.

Along with the district holding the tax rate at $14.21 per $1,000 of assessed value, the state’s reduction in the “rollback” for residential and multi-residential property owners is impacting the overall amount. The rollback is the percentage of a property’s value used to calculate the tax bill.

Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, noted that “62% of our property valuation is residential property,” so a decrease for homeowners has the biggest affect on district tax rolls. A higher percentage of agricultural property value will be taxed and the rollback will be unchanged for commercial/industrial property.