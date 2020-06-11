Waterloo school board postpones East High coaching hires again

WATERLOO — A decision on hiring new coaching staff members for East High School has been delayed again.
Recommendations to appoint new head basketball, football and wrestling coaches for the school were not included on a special Board of Education meeting agenda Thursday. Waterloo Community Schools' officials said they will be acted upon at a later date.
The board decided during its regular meeting Monday to postpone a vote on personnel appointments added to the agenda earlier that afternoon – including those three positions. The people recommended for the coaching jobs had just accepted those offers Monday morning, which is after the agenda is typically set.
The decision to delay followed a lengthy discussion by the board on the status of East High athletics. Some board members had been contacted by Trojan sports boosters concerned that certain finalists for the jobs had been passed over.
Thursday's meeting was planned to approve the postponed appointments. But only an interim principal appointment as well as the resignation and termination of two district employees were included. Board members approved them and adjourned in about two minutes.
Prior to the vote, board president Shanlee McNally said, "This is an exhibit of board items we need take care of before our meeting in July." The board is not scheduled to meet again until July 13 unless another special meeting is called.
On the interim principal appointment, Adam Ahrendsen will receive a $102,000 salary to lead Lincoln Elementary School during the next school year, replacing Bev Smith. She also served in an interim role, coming out of retirement after the prior principal quit mid-year.
Ahrendsen has worked for the Waterloo Schools since 2004 as a teacher, assistant principal and, most recently, lead teacher at Lowell Elementary School and K-12 district math curriculum leader. He served as Lincoln’s assistant principal from 2013 to 2017.
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.
Two fishermen rescued a dog from the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
A man on a personal watercraft ran into trouble while traveling on the flooded Cedar River near Evansdale, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Cr…
An afternoon voyage ended in a rescue for a Waterloo couple July 2, 2015.
Bodycam video shows Buchanan County, Iowa, deputies and Independence police rescue a man trapped in a burning house on March 2, 2019.
Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!