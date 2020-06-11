Waterloo school board postpones East High coaching hires again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A decision on hiring new coaching staff members for East High School has been delayed again.

Recommendations to appoint new head basketball, football and wrestling coaches for the school were not included on a special Board of Education meeting agenda Thursday. Waterloo Community Schools' officials said they will be acted upon at a later date.

The board decided during its regular meeting Monday to postpone a vote on personnel appointments added to the agenda earlier that afternoon – including those three positions. The people recommended for the coaching jobs had just accepted those offers Monday morning, which is after the agenda is typically set.

The decision to delay followed a lengthy discussion by the board on the status of East High athletics. Some board members had been contacted by Trojan sports boosters concerned that certain finalists for the jobs had been passed over.

Thursday's meeting was planned to approve the postponed appointments. But only an interim principal appointment as well as the resignation and termination of two district employees were included. Board members approved them and adjourned in about two minutes.