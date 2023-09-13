WATERLOO — Some proposed Waterloo Community Schools’ policy changes will return to a committee after the Board of Education reviewed first drafts Monday.

The board held the first reading of two policies that will be implemented to comply with Senate File 496, which passed the Legislature earlier this year.

The first addresses how “licensed staff” must notify parents or guardians if a student wishes to use a name or pronoun different from their school registration.

A question came up during the board’s discussion about the use of the word “licensed.” Board members were unsure which school employees, including people contracted to work in the schools, are required to inform administration about a student’s pronouns or name preferences.

Board member Lyle Schmitt believes the wording of the policy should be expanded to include all employees – not just licensed employees.

“I think the spirit of this particular policy is that it’s never appropriate for an adult to have a ‘this will be our little secret’ relationship with a student,” Schmitt said. “The spirit is to maximize transparency.”

Other board members raised the question about the liability of school nurses.

Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Spurgetis said in his work at previous school districts, nurses were school employees and certified under the Board of Educational Examiners. He said the Waterloo school district contracts nurses from area clinics, and he was unsure how to handle the issue.

Board member Endya Johnson said such questions must be answered by the district’s lawyer.

The other policy deals with selection of instructional materials used in the classroom. The board didn’t consider rules for what type of materials can be used, instead discussing creation of an ad hoc committee to develop a policy. It would be composed of district employees, parents, community members or representatives of community groups.

Some board members said the public has not been involved enough in curriculum committees and thought increased involvement would create transparency for parents in the district. Others feared the process could become politicized.

“It could give people insight on the selection process to help the community understand better how curriculum is selected (and) that is not just picking a book out,” board member Jesse Knight said.

But board president Sue Flynn said she was worried about “empowering agendas.”

“I think we’re maybe opening a can of worms,” she said. “I’m not adverse to it but (committee members) would have to be extremely open.”

Superintendent Jared Smith said he understood both sides of the argument and would encourage feedback from the community, but political agendas could push their way in.

Schmitt said the purpose of developing the policy is to align curriculum with what parents want.

“If the customer is the parent and with (enhanced school) choice now … it’s better we align the curriculum,” he said. “Any feedback would be helpful I think.”

The proposals will go back to the policy review committee before returning to the full school board for consideration.

In other business, the board approved new Partners in Education. Antioch Baptist Church will partner with East High School and George Washington Carver Academy. Scooter’s Coffee will expand its partnership to Orange Elementary and Hoover Middle School. The Family YMCA, The Job Foundation and Scheels will partner with the district at large.

