WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will collect 1.14 percent more in property taxes under a $179.61 million 2019-20 budget.
Effective July 1, it includes $453,199 more in tax collections for a total of $40.12 million. The Board of Education approved the budget earlier this week.
Despite the growth, the tax rate is dropping 37 cents to $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value. Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, noted the rate has decreased for eight of the last nine years.
“I’m just pleased how many years in a row we lowered the levy rate,” said board member Sue Flynn. “That’s being pretty diligent with your dollars.”
Officials said Waterloo Schools’ property tax rate ranks consistently near the lowest among the state’s eight largest districts that make up the Urban Education Network and its nine associate members.
In addition to property taxes, other local revenues total $6.19 million in the budget. That includes tuition and transportation funds, earnings on investments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales, and other local revenues.
The budget also includes $85.2 million in supplemental state aid, $1.43 million in commercial and industrial state tax replacement, and $11.55 million in other state sources — much of which is state sales tax proceeds. Federal funds from all sources total $17.23 million.
The biggest single expenditures in the budget is instruction, which totals $95.19 million. Support services total $45.43 million including student and instructional staff support; general, school, business and central administration; plant operation and maintenance; and student transportation.
Another $7.5 million is budgeted for non-instructional programs. Other expenditures for facilities acquisition, construction, debt service and area education agency support total $31.49 million.
Computer purchases
In other business, the board approved providing a Chromebook laptop computer for each secondary student starting next fall as part of a larger $1.25 million life cycle replacement technology purchase. “Three years ago, the board approved a different technology distribution model,” said Matt O’Brien, executive director of technology, for sixth graders. Since then, it has expanded each year and includes all middle school students and high school freshmen.
“The proposal in front of you will actually take that to sixth through 12th grade,” said O’Brien, with Chromebooks issued to incoming sixth, 11th and 12th graders. In addition, there are computer replacements for teachers at six elementary schools, students at Becker and Orange elementary schools, and various administrators and support staff. Twenty Promethean ActivPanels are also being purchased for the Waterloo Career Center, district middle schools and Lowell Elementary.
Purchases of $1 million from Dell include 3,000 Chromebook, 330 laptop and 128 desktop computers. Purchases of $245,663 from CDW-G include 330 Chromebox desktop computers, 3,000 cases, 20 ActivPanels and four mobile stands.
The board also approved a two-year agreement starting July 1 with the Waterloo Education Association, which represents 833 teachers, counselors and family support workers.
A 4.31 percent total wage increase in 2019-20 would include $400 added to the base, movement on the salary schedule and 18 more hours of work by extending the day 30 minutes every Thursday. A 2.86 percent wage increase in 2020-21 would include $375 on the base and movement on the salary schedule.
Currently, teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no professional experience earn $39,193 per year. At the top of the salary schedule, a teacher with a master’s degree plus 45 credits earns $76,637 after 18 years of experience.
Additionally, the board approved a $67,500 contract with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates to provide programming for at-risk seventh- to 12th-grade students at East High School and George Washington Carver Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.