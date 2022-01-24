Waterloo school board names four finalists for superintendent

WATERLOO — Four finalists for Waterloo Community Schools' next superintendent were announced Monday by the Board of Education.

Darren Hanna, Stephanie Jones, Amy Kortemeyer and Jared Smith will vie for the position after the board interviewed them and two other semi-finalists Wednesday. Three of the candidates currently work in Iowa and two previously were employed by Waterloo Schools.

According to a news release from the district, each of them is an approachable leader who possesses a strong background in embracing diversity and inclusiveness, promoting communities of care for students, and recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and staff. Those are top qualifications sought by the board for the district's next leader.

Hanna currently serves as superintendent of the Emmetsburg Community School District, where the news release said he has developed and enacted a comprehensive strategic plan, implemented professional learning communities for staff and overseen critical technology infrastructure upgrades. He also worked to create and execute a 10-year facilities plan for the district.

Previously, Hanna was director of elementary education for Waterloo Schools, as well as director of instruction and technology in the Mt. Pleasant Community Schools. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Iowa and bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Northern Iowa.

Jones serves as chief officer in the office of diverse learner supports and services for Chicago Public Schools. In this role, she oversees programs that serve over 70,000 students in 638 schools.

She regularly hosts community-based meetings focused on building relationships across the school district, according to the news release. Most recently, she facilitated an overhaul of educational operations during the COVID-19 pandemic which included restructuring curriculum, virtual classroom management and co-teaching.

Jones previously served the South Holland School District as director of special services and McKinney-Vento liaison. She earned her doctorate degree in educational administration from Capella University. Her dissertation was on “Association of Professional Learning Communities, Collective Efficacy, and Job Satisfaction Among Teachers.”

Kortemeyer is the current deputy superintendent of educational services in the Iowa City Community Schools, where she oversees student enrollment, mentors first- and second-year principals, and supervises all teaching and learning in the district. She also helped to create ICCSD Online, a fully accredited online learning program.

Kortemeyer previously served as superintendent of the Springville Community Schools and elementary director of teaching and learning in the Linn-Mar Community Schools. She holds a master’s degree in elementary reading/language arts from the University of Northern Iowa and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa.

Smith is the current superintendent of the South Tama Community Schools, which the news release said has become the top district in the state for community engagement via social media. He has focused on creating positive work environments for staff, resulting in increased staff culture and climate scores four years in a row. He is also the author of several books, articles and presentations on various issues related to educational leadership.

Smith previously served as a principal in the Muscatine Community Schools and assistant principal in the Waterloo Schools. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from National-Louis University.

The Board of Education has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. The process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents along with staff to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader.

As a next step, the board and stakeholder interview teams will conduct final interviews with each of the four finalists on Thursday. The board plans to then discuss the candidates and reach a final decision soon after the formal interviews.

The new superintendent will begin serving Waterloo Schools effective July 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.