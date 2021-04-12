Waterloo School Board minimizes impact on property owners in 2021-22 budget by holding line on tax rate

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will collect 1.32% more in property taxes during 2021-22, an increase that is limited by a third year of maintaining the same tax rate.

The Board of Education Monday approved a $214.76 million budget that includes $40.41 million in taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That is $524,654 more than in the current year.

Waterloo Schools' tax rate will remain at just under $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, as it has for the last two years. That keeps it at the 13th lowest among Iowa's biggest districts.

Michael Coughlin, the district's chief financial officer, presented information on the proposed 2021-22 tax rates for 15 Urban Education Network school districts, which includes most of the largest ones in the state. Information was not available from the College, Council Bluffs and Sioux City community schools.

Only the Cedar Falls and Muscatine community school districts' proposed tax rates were lower among those on the list. Six districts with higher rates also get some of their funding through an income surtax, which Waterloo does not.

"It's good that we have kept the tax rate flat," said board member Sue Flynn. "I just think that we are being conscientious and frugal."