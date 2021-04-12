Waterloo School Board minimizes impact on property owners in 2021-22 budget by holding line on tax rate

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will collect 1.32% more in property taxes during 2021-22, an increase that is limited by a third year of maintaining the same tax rate.
The Board of Education Monday approved a $214.76 million budget that includes $40.41 million in taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1. That is $524,654 more than in the current year.
Waterloo Schools' tax rate will remain at just under $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, as it has for the last two years. That keeps it at the 13th lowest among Iowa's biggest districts.
Michael Coughlin, the district's chief financial officer, presented information on the proposed 2021-22 tax rates for 15 Urban Education Network school districts, which includes most of the largest ones in the state. Information was not available from the College, Council Bluffs and Sioux City community schools.
Only the Cedar Falls and Muscatine community school districts' proposed tax rates were lower among those on the list. Six districts with higher rates also get some of their funding through an income surtax, which Waterloo does not.
"It's good that we have kept the tax rate flat," said board member Sue Flynn. "I just think that we are being conscientious and frugal."
"We're at 71% of the state average valuation," said board member Lyle Schmitt. "The only school on the whole list that collects less in property tax is Ottumwa."
Ottumwa Community Schools has a proposed tax rate just above Waterloo's at $14.22 per $1,000 of taxable value. The district has also proposed a 3% income surtax.
Schmitt noted that the long-term solution is increasing the total assessed value of properties within the Waterloo district's boundaries. He suggested that could be accomplished with a shift to a more "entrepreneurial culture" in the community.
"Unless we get our valuation up, we're always going to be fighting this. We're just not where we need to be," he said.
Despite holding the line on the tax rate, state-level adjustments to the “rollback” – or the percentage of total value used to calculate the tax bill – will boost what owners pay on the district portion for some classes of property.
Increases will be seen for those with a higher rollback, including residential and agricultural properties. For properties valued at $100,000 with no change in Black Hawk County's assessment, residential will grow $18 to $801 and agricultural will increase $36 to $1,193.
The rollback is decreasing for multi-residential properties. Those valued at $100,000 with no assessment change will pay $959, $53 less.
Commercial and industrial property owners will pay $1,278 on a $100,000 assessed value that doesn't change, the same amount as in the current year.
"The amount of money in the maximum budget did go up significantly, about $14 million," said Coughlin, from $201.14 million during the current fiscal year.
He said "about half of that increase" is federal COVID-19 stimulus funding. The other half relates to planned construction and renovation at the Waterloo Career Center and Central Middle School.
Beyond those increased expenditures, Coughlin said, the budget "isn't changing a lot." Instruction costs are set at $101.7 million and $54.55 million is budgeted for total support services along with $8 million for non-instructional programs. Facilities acquisition, construction, debt service and direct area education agency support total $50.51 million.
Total revenues are set at $181.08 million in the budget. Besides tax collections, local and intermediary income sources are budgeted at $4.52 million.
Other anticipated revenues include $105.86 million in funding from all state sources. Among that is $90.16 million in supplemental state aid. Revenues from all sources of federal funding are set at $30.3 million.