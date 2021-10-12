Waterloo school board meets with firm that could lead search for new superintendent

WATERLOO — The Board of Education met Tuesday with its top candidate to lead a superintendent search during a work session.

Trent Grundmeyer and Roger Wilcox of Ankeny-based Grundmeyer Leader Services discussed with board members the search process they would lead if hired. Superintendent Jane Lindaman announced Thursday that she is retiring from Waterloo Community Schools effective July 1.

Board president Shanlee McNally said members looked into a number of search firms last week and then met Friday in closed session to discuss those possibilities.

Grundmeyer said it would begin with establishing a salary range, benefits package and interview process for the position. The recommended salary is $205,000-$225,000, depending on experience. Lindaman's salary for the current year is $239,700, which was approved by the board in September.

The board would also seek stakeholder feedback through online surveys and possibly hold input meetings to help determine the sort of candidates desired.

"The survey data is important, but you're going to have the final say on what the application will look like," said Grundmeyer.

The job would be advertised from Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, although he noted "you could get that posted ahead of Thanksgiving," giving potential candidates another holiday weekend to apply.

Board members would receive weekly updates including all application materials submitted by candidates during that time. Other background information on candidates that the search firm finds, including through social media, would be shared with the board after the application period closes.

"We will go as deep as we possibly can," Grundmeyer said, of that background information.

"We're very transparent about what we see," said Wilcox, noting the board will see it as well.

In early January, a pre-screening review of the applicants would happen with the board in closed session. Grundmeyer said the pool of candidates would be reduced at that point to eight or fewer semi-finalists. Initial interviews would take place through videoconferencing with the board narrowing the field to a recommended three finalists.

Formal interviews would take place during the week of January 24, based on a potential timeline presented by the firm.

"We do strongly recommend bringing your finalists in on the same day," noted Grundmeyer.

He showed a scheme where each candidate would be interviewed by district leadership, two teams made up of community members and people associated with the schools, and the board. The board would then meet to review data collected from the interviews by the firm and make a decision on which candidate to hire.

The district would pay a fee equal to 8% of Lindaman's salary to the firm. That would include up to five trips to the district and associated expenses. A cost of $17,984 was presented, but that appears to be based on the superintendent's salary in 2017-18.

The board will meet again briefly Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Room 110 of the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., to potentially approve a contract with Grundmeyer Leader Services.

