WATERLOO — The Board of Education will review updated policies Monday related to controversial legislative changes for public schools.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Two pieces of the education reform bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May – Senate File 496 – will be discussed. This will be a first reading of the policies, which will return to the board at a later meeting for approval.

One policy addresses how licensed staff must notify parents or guardians if students wish to use a name or pronoun that is different from their school registration. The other policy concerns what instructional materials teachers can use in the classroom.

The first policy, titled “Student Disclosure of Identification,” states Waterloo Community Schools’ employees cannot provide false or misleading information to a parent or guardian regarding their student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender different than on their birth certificate.

If students request to change their gender identity, name or pronouns, employees are required by Iowa law to report the request to an administrator. The administrator would then report the request to the student’s parent or guardian. This also applies to students wishing to go by a nickname.

The other policy that will be discussed is about selection of instructional materials used in the classroom. This does not relate to the law regarding books that can be checked out of school libraries. District officials said that will be addressed at a later date.

The proposed policy states that as materials are chosen a number of factors will be considered including the needs, age and maturity of students; respect for cultural diversity and difference of opinion; stimulating growth in factual knowledge; encouraging students to make decisions and exercise freedom of thought; portraying the variety of lifestyles people can hold; and increasing awareness of the rights, duties and responsibilities members of a multicultural society hold.

It also states that the final decision on textbooks will be made by the board and superintendent.

The language of the policies coming before the board heavily mirror guidance provided by the Iowa Association of School Boards. No formal guidance has been given by the state Department of Education.

In other business, the board will:

Hear presentations on new Partners in Education. Antioch Baptist Church will partner with East High School and George Washington Carver Academy. Scooter’s Coffee will partner with Orange Elementary and Hoover Middle schools. The Family YMCA, The Job Foundation and Scheels will partner with the district at large.

Accept the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin, whose last day was Aug. 31.