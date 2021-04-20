Waterloo school board gives teachers raise they sought in bid to make pay more competitive

The two sides started negotiations April 7. District administrators had proposed a salary and benefit increase of around 3%, which included $400 more on the base salary. That was $200 less than the amount initially proposed by the WEA and approved by the board.

Currently, annual salaries range from $41,992 for those with a bachelor’s degree and no post-college experience to $79,278 for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits and 18 years of experience.

Under the contract approved Tuesday, new employees with a bachelor's degree and no prior professional experience would be paid $44,160 during 2021-22. That starting pay would be $44,880 during 2022-23.

"We are definitely more than comparable for the average starting wage with a (bachelor's degree) across the state," said Botchway.

Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, noted that those starting employees are receiving a larger boost for the next year because they will now be placed on step six of the salary schedule.

"When I came here over 10 years ago, we were on step three" for those new college graduates, he said. That remained the starting step for another decade, but it has been moving up during the past four years.