Waterloo school board gives teachers raise they sought in bid to make pay more competitive

WATERLOO — Teachers in Waterloo Community Schools will receive the raise they asked for when negotiations began with administrators earlier this month.
The Board of Education approved a two-year contract Tuesday with the Waterloo Education Association that includes a boost in salaries and non-insurance benefits of 3.59% the first year and 3.42% the second. Officials said this will make Waterloo Schools more competitive with neighboring and similar-sized districts.
"It's $600 on the base (salary) generator" each year, said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity. "That flows through the salary schedule, as well."
A total of 909 teachers, school counselors and family support workers are covered by the association. Average salary for those employees is expected to grow from $58,735 now to $60,841 for 2021-22 and to $62,921 for 2022-23.
A special meeting was held ahead of next Monday's regular board meeting to expedite the issuance of teacher contracts. Botchway said he was in active conversations with potential new recruits that Waterloo Schools is competing for against other large eastern Iowa districts.
"We're excited about this proposal, we're excited about moving forward," he noted, calling the settlement a "testament" to the district's relationship with the association. The new contract goes into effect July 1.
The two sides started negotiations April 7. District administrators had proposed a salary and benefit increase of around 3%, which included $400 more on the base salary. That was $200 less than the amount initially proposed by the WEA and approved by the board.
Currently, annual salaries range from $41,992 for those with a bachelor’s degree and no post-college experience to $79,278 for those with a master’s degree plus 45 credits and 18 years of experience.
Under the contract approved Tuesday, new employees with a bachelor's degree and no prior professional experience would be paid $44,160 during 2021-22. That starting pay would be $44,880 during 2022-23.
"We are definitely more than comparable for the average starting wage with a (bachelor's degree) across the state," said Botchway.
Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, noted that those starting employees are receiving a larger boost for the next year because they will now be placed on step six of the salary schedule.
"When I came here over 10 years ago, we were on step three" for those new college graduates, he said. That remained the starting step for another decade, but it has been moving up during the past four years.
Beyond that, said board member Lyle Schmitt, "the next six, seven years are significant increases per year because we're starting on step six."
"We definitely have worked every year to make that start higher," said board member Shanlee McNally. She added, "I want to thank Kingsley for the due diligence to get a two-year contract in place."
Board member Sue Flynn praised the collaborative efforts by the association and the administration to reach a settlement. Superintendent Jane Lindaman singled out WEA president Rebecca Mohorne, who will step down from her role with the association after this year.
"We thank Becky for coming to the table with that collegial, collaborative spirit," said Lindaman.