Waterloo school board give superintendent high marks in annual performance review

WATERLOO — The Board of Education continues to give Superintendent Jane Lindaman high marks for her leadership of Waterloo Community Schools.

Board members met in closed session for 3-1/2 hours Wednesday to review her performance during the past year. Board president Shanlee McNally said all seven members participated in the meeting and provided input on the superintendent, who is in her eighth year at the district’s helm.

“I’m not overstating it when I say it was the most positive review since I’ve been on the school board, and it was Jane’s most positive review since she’s been superintendent,” said McNally. “Make no mistake, she will be receiving a raise and increase in compensation this year.”

No action was taken after the board came back into open session. Lindaman’s contract extension is expected to come before the board later this month.