Waterloo school board extends superintendent's contract, gives her 4% raise

For example, he explained, “I was initially bothered by the virtual program we purchased” that allowed students to learn online remotely if their families chose that option. However, when concerns arose, Schmitt said that program was “quickly abandoned” and an in-house virtual learning program was put in place.He added that under her leadership the district compiled comprehensive data on all students and worked closely with health officials. Administrators implemented social distancing, mask usage, and contact tracing last year as well as providing access to the vaccine for employees and eligible students.

“Jane made many prudent decisions in largely uncharted waters,” said Schmitt, while keeping “the focus on what’s best for students.”

Board member Shanlee McNally also praised Lindaman for her navigation of the pandemic during the past year. She noted that on Sept. 1 the board held the superintendent’s annual performance review. “It is the best review that Jane has received,” said McNally.