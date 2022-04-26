Waterloo school board extends bus contract, hopes to attract more drivers

WATERLOO — Costs are increasing for Waterloo Community Schools under a busing contract extension that officials hope will attract more drivers.

The Board of Education on Monday approved extending the 2019-2022 agreement with Durham School Services for one year through July 31, 2023.

Expenses for the district are expected to grow by 6.6% during the additional year beginning in August. That includes a 5% increase in wages for the company’s bus drivers, with the average hourly pay going from $19.61 currently to a proposed $21.20. Other estimated increases are 1.2% for office and shop wages and 0.4% for general operating costs.

“I think 6.6 is really pretty reasonable,” board member Sue Flynn said of the percentage increase in light of growing inflation.

“This is reasonable based on the climate, based on the market,” Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, told the board.

He noted this is the second funding increase the district has made related to the current contract. A year ago, board members approved a contract addendum that gave employees a bump in wages and increased hourly pay for new hires.

Staffing issues are driving the wage growth and the additional district costs.

“They’re facing a significant shortage, even more than we’re facing in our buildings,” said Botchway. Currently, Durham has 53 active drivers for 72 routes. Ideally, the company would have 80 drivers for that number of routes.

To make up for the shortage, he said, “they double and triple the routes.”

Waterloo Schools is working to provide additional support to Durham, particularly on home-to-school routes. And Botchway made a plea Monday that those with the availability consider becoming bus drivers.

“If you have the time even now, just apply,” he said. “It’s necessary, it’s needed, it’s an important part of our daily operations.”

In other business, the board approved:

The purchase of $424,373 in weight lifting equipment and flooring for fitness centers at East and West high schools using physical plant and equipment levy funds. Equipment is being bought from Jefferson-based company Power Lift at a cost of $183,161 for East and $142,842 for West. Rolled rubber flooring is being purchased from Spec Athletic of Plainfield, Ill., at a cost of $52,775 for East and $45,596 for West. Along with sports teams and physical education classes, the weight rooms are available to all students outside of the school day and in the summer.

Two-year school resource officer agreements with the Waterloo and Evansdale police departments. The district will pay $308,053 to Waterloo in 2022-23 and $323,455 in 2023-24 for six officers primarily assigned to the middle and high school buildings. Evansdale will be paid $35,087 in 2022-23 and $36,841 in 2023-24 for one officer at Bunger Middle and Poyner Elementary schools. The increase during 2022-23 from the current year is $8,972 for Waterloo and $1,022 for Evansdale.

Advertising for sale the former site of Longfellow School, 233 Edwards St., and Elk Run Early Childhood Center, 316 McCoy Road. Longfellow was demolished in 2019 after closing as a school in 2009. After school ends this spring, preschool classes will move out of Elk Run to the new early childhood center opening in the fall at Lowell Elementary School. Offers or proposals for the two sites will accepted through May 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.