Waterloo school board extends $1,000 state teacher bonus to other staff under same contract

WATERLOO — A $1,000 educator retention bonus the state is funding with federal COVID-19 relief dollars focuses on those teaching full-time in the classroom.

But that doesn't necessarily include everyone who is part of a school district's bargaining group covering teachers. Waterloo Community Schools' contract with the Waterloo Education Association also covers counselors, librarians, family support workers and a few other positions besides classroom teachers.

"We looked at the teachers who would qualify, we believe it would be 730 teachers," Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equityy, told the Board of Education Monday during a special meeting. However, another 164 district employees are in those other positions. "What we're proposing to you tonight is to cover the difference."

The board unanimously approved the payments, which will be a maximum cost of $164,000. Depending on their income tax situation, employees may choose not to receive the payments. A survey with several questions is being sent out where they can make their preference known.

In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for some Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year. It applies to full-time, in-person classroom teachers and is being given for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts will pay the bonus and then get reimbursed with funds from the state's share of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars.

Bonuses for remaining employees who are part of the WEA contract will be paid for out of the same federal ESSER funding stream received by the district. Officials hope to make all of the employee payments on the March 11 payroll, which is why the special meeting was called.

"Not all districts are doing this," said Botchway, including some who are part of the Urban Education Network. UEN membership is for the largest school districts in the state.

Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, said what matters is the needs of Waterloo Schools' staff. "We're not responsible for everybody else," he noted, and how other districts deal with the retention bonus gap.

"In talking with our union, I think it would be a great mistake to not do this," said Botchway. "We have the money. Many schools didn't get the same amount of ESSER funding we did."

The district has received a total of $52.31 million in the federal funds, some of which are already spent or designated.

Board member Lyle Schmitt noted that getting through the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "collective effort." He suggested that it took all school staff members and doesn't matter if some had less student contact than classroom teachers.

"I think this is exactly the right thing to do," he said.

These are not the only bonus funds Waterloo Schools has approved for staff using ESSER money. In January, the district also approved two $550 bonuses for regular full- and part-time staff. The first amount was given out immediately to all 1,700 employees. Staff members will receive another $550 as a retention bonus if they sign a contract this spring to work for the district next school year.

