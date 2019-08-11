WATERLOO — The Board of Education is expected to renew Superintendent Jane Lindaman’s contract Monday.
The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Board president Shanlee McNally recommends extending the three-year contract through June 30, 2022, according to a memo. No details of the proposed contract were included. They will be announced at the meeting.
Board members held a closed session June 25 with Lindaman for their annual review of performance on goals and objectives. McNally previously said the board gave Lindaman a very positive review.
Along with using the Iowa Standards for School Leaders to evaluate her, the board looked at a list of 42 metrics related to various aspects of leading the district and student achievement. Those metrics are used in setting Lindaman’s salary every year.
In other business, the board will:
- Hold a public hearing on disposal of the vacant Devonshire School property at 515 Devonshire Drive. The board is also expected to approve posting the land for sale.
- Consider sharing agreements with Hudson and Dike-New Hartford community schools allowing their students access to Waterloo Career Center programs through a $450 per-semester tuition charge. The Hudson agreement would also allow Waterloo Community Schools’ students access to that district’s agriculture program at the same tuition rate. Tuition would only be paid if more students from one district were enrolled in programs for the other.
- Consider participating in the Iowa Association of School Boards safety group plan through EMC for property, casualty, and compensation insurance with a $1.37 million premium, a 14.42% increase.
- Implement the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s fresh fruit and vegetable program grant awards for nine elementary schools with a combined total of $201,450.
- Submit a $12,000 grant application to the Guernsey Foundation for Lou Henry Elementary School’s summer book program.
- Accept donations of $439 and $3,196 for George Washington Carver Academy and West High School, respectively, from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. They
- can be used for general charitable support at the schools.
