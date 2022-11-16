Waterloo school board expands manufacturing program

WATERLOO — A course currently sitting about a dozen students will now be able to enroll at least 400 annually after the Board of Education approved the expansion of a manufacturing program.

The board unanimously approved the $373,910 purchase of manufacturing equipment Monday for the IGNITE program for East and West high schools. IGNITE is a foundational skill development program designed to stimulate student interest in manufacturing and industrial careers.

The purchase will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding — part of the federal American Rescue Plan.

The district has offered IGNITE for the past two years at TechWorks in downtown Waterloo, but the program is limited to 16 students per session. That will grow to more than 200 at each school per year.

Introductory classes will be offered in materials science, advanced manufacturing, systems, mechatronic systems, digital manufacturing systems, advanced materials and design, and industrial internet of things data analytics and networking. There will also be a “fast track” course to prepare students for certification exams.

Jeff Frost, Waterloo Community Schools’ director of career technical education, told the board that the purchase creates elective courses in the trade sector that are currently not available.

He said mechanical trades and engineering is one of the five service areas in which the district offers programs. Currently, it is the only one of the areas without any programming in between the middle school’s Project Lead the Way and the Waterloo Career Center. Frost said IGNITE will help “keep the connection alive” and hopefully enroll more female students.

The programs will be housed in each high school’s shop areas.

In other business, the board:

Accepted an award from MidAmerican Energy stating it was named a recipient of the Excellence in Energy Efficient Design for the construction of Lowell Elementary. The school achieved 49% annual energy savings since opening in January.

Requested $1.14 million in modified supplemental spending authority from the state’s School Budget Review Committee to cover per-pupil funds being paid to other districts for students open enrolling out who weren’t included in last year’s certified enrollment count. The board also requested $458,049 in modified supplemental authority for the cost of providing instructional services to English language learners beyond the five years that extra funding is provided to districts.

Submitted an application to the School Budget Review Committee for 2023-24 special education administrative costs the district is responsible for totaling $46,822 at River Hills School in Cedar Falls and $13,614 at the Lied Center in Waverly.