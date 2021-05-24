Waterloo school board cuts planned tax collections during next year by $1 million

WATERLOO — After receiving tens of millions of dollars in pandemic-related federal stimulus funding, Waterloo Community Schools is slashing its previously planned property tax collections by $1 million for the next year.
The Board of Education Monday recertified the 2021-22 budget, lowering the tax rate 36 cents to reduce taxes that will be paid by district property owners. Tax askings in the $214.76 million budget originally approved April 12 are being lowered to $39.41 million. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin said Waterloo Schools was able to do this because of the "generous" government aid received in three rounds of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund since last spring. The funding is intended to help schools recover following limitations placed on them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you combine all of it, it's over $51 million," he noted, with the last amount allocated after the American Rescue Plan was signed into law March 11.
Board member Shanlee McNally, who is part of the finance committee recommending the cut, called it "pretty awesome that we get to drop the tax rate." She noted that the district has kept the rate flat for multiple years to minimize the impact on property owners' tax bills and initially did that again for 2021-22.
"I think we're making good use of our ESSER funds and this is good fiscal practice," she said.
"I thought we would look at this approach to taxes a year from now," said Coughlin. However, with the late adjournment of the Legislature last week, the district had a window of time to recertify its budget before being finalized by the state. Coughlin said the funding windfall will "keep the financial health of the district probably stronger than any time in its history."
According to information from the Iowa Department of Education, the district is receiving $33.88 million through the most recent legislation. Two-thirds of those funds, or $22.59 million, will be available June 1 with the other $11.29 million available Nov. 1.
Another $15.08 million was received through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, signed into law Dec. 27. And last spring, the district received $2.6 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Coughlin noted that the district can spend the federal funds over multiple fiscal years, until 2024.
The allocation of dollars for school districts depended on eligibility for Title I, Part A funding. That is a federal program which provides districts with money based on the percentage of low-income students they serve.
The previously approved budget represented a $524,654 or 1.32% increase in overall district property taxes. The tax rate of about $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value in that original budget was reduced to just under $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value with Monday's action. The revised amount will reduce tax collections from the current year by $475,346 or 1.19%.
"We wouldn't have decreased this if we didn't think it was sustainable," said board member Lyle Schmitt, also on the finance committee.
For a "number of years now – at least 10 – the board has attempted to be as efficient as possible with taxpayer money," he added, and it's been a decade since Waterloo Schools collected less than it will in 2021-22. "So, I think this is a clear message that we still want to encourage investment in Waterloo."
The reduction puts Waterloo's tax rate below the $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value approved by Cedar Falls Community Schools for the next fiscal year and near the bottom of the 15 Urban Education Network school districts, the largest in the state, according to information previously presented to the board.
It will result in lower tax bills for individual property owners, assuming their assessed valuations didn't increase. Waterloo Schools' portion of the tax bill and the decrease from the current year on a $100,000 assessed value is $781 for residential, about $2 less; $935 for multi-residential, about $77 less; $1,164 for agricultural, about $7 less; $1,246 for commercial/industrial, about $32 less.
Each property classification has a different state-determined "rollback" – the portion of the assessed value that is taxed. The 2021-22 rollback will be higher for residential and agricultural properties, lower for multi-residential properties, and the same for commercial and industrial properties.