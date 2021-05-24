Waterloo school board cuts planned tax collections during next year by $1 million

The previously approved budget represented a $524,654 or 1.32% increase in overall district property taxes. The tax rate of about $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value in that original budget was reduced to just under $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value with Monday's action. The revised amount will reduce tax collections from the current year by $475,346 or 1.19%.

"We wouldn't have decreased this if we didn't think it was sustainable," said board member Lyle Schmitt, also on the finance committee.

For a "number of years now – at least 10 – the board has attempted to be as efficient as possible with taxpayer money," he added, and it's been a decade since Waterloo Schools collected less than it will in 2021-22. "So, I think this is a clear message that we still want to encourage investment in Waterloo."

The reduction puts Waterloo's tax rate below the $13.95 per $1,000 of taxable value approved by Cedar Falls Community Schools for the next fiscal year and near the bottom of the 15 Urban Education Network school districts, the largest in the state, according to information previously presented to the board.