WATERLOO — After each census, school districts analyze their current boundaries for director districts. On Monday night, some of those districts in the Waterloo Community Schools may change.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on a proposed map updating the four director district boundaries due to population changes reflected in the 2020 Census. This does not affect school attendance boundaries.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The most recent census showed more people moved out of Director District 1, currently represented by Astor Williams.

Population increased in Director District 2, represented by Sue Flynn. This district is currently the largest. Director District 3, represented by Jesse Knight, also gained population.

Director District 4, represented by Endya Johnson, lost population.

The proposal would shift portions of the population from District 2 to District 4 and portions of District 3 into all of the other districts.

Also on the agenda:

Personnel appointments and adjustments, including 21 teacher resignations.

An $18,929 change order for the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project.

A recommendation to set a public hearing on May 22 regarding the instructional support program. The program provides additional funding for the budget.