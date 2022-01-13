Waterloo school board chooses six superintendent semi-finalists during Wednesday closed session

WATERLOO — The Board of Education chose six semi-finalists Wednesday in the search for the next superintendent of the Waterloo Community Schools.

The closed session meeting, which lasted more than three hours, was a pre-screening review of candidates who had submitted applications for the job by Jan. 2.

“I was very impressed, we had a really good candidate pool,” said Sue Flynn, board president, in a Thursday interview. “We had 22 applicants, so we were very happy with the number of applicants. And it was a very diverse pool of candidates, also.”

The board is seeking a new district leader to replace Superintendent Jane Lindaman, who is retiring effective July 1. Grundmeyer Leader Services of Ankeny was hired to conduct the search effort. Trent Grundmeyer and Roger Wilcox met with the board for Wednesday’s review

According to a news release from the district, the candidate pool included 10 out-of-state applicants. There were 13 male candidates (57%) and nine female candidates (39%), with four choosing not to disclose their gender. Thirteen of the candidates hold a doctorate degree while 12 have five or more years of district office administrative experience.

The six semi-finalists were chosen after a review of candidates’ application materials, references, licensure verification and social media.

Board members will meet in another closed session Jan. 19 for videoconference interviews of the six people, facilitated by the search consultants. This will allow further evaluation of candidates’ qualifications for the position and narrow the process to three finalists.

“The entire board is very excited about the candidates and we look forward to meeting them next week,” Flynn said.

Once the finalists are chosen, their names will be made public. They will visit the district Jan. 27 for formal interviews. Along with the board, she said those involved in the interviews will include administrative staff, union representatives and community members.

The desired qualifications that were identified from the stakeholder survey will continue to drive the hiring process. Those include someone who:

Is approachable, accessible and welcoming.

Recruits, hires, supports, develops and retains effective staff members.

Understands diversity, equity, inclusion, and cultural responsiveness.

Embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and cultural responsiveness.

Promotes a community of care and support for students.

Builds school and community relations.

Demonstrates collaborative leadership.

Follows through on tasks and responsibilities.

Demonstrates ethics and integrity.

The board will soon reach out to community members to serve on the team conducting formal interviews. The superintendent candidate who is chosen will begin leading Waterloo Schools July 1.

