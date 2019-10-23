WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools faces a number of challenges and opportunities in the coming years that candidates for two at-large seats on the Board of Education are talking about ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
Lyle Schmitt, finishing his eighth term on the board, has served for 26 years while Rhonda McRina is in her first term. Stacie Mills and Daniel Chavez are seeking a board seat for the first time. Any qualified school district voter can cast a ballot for both seats.
Chavez, 29, is the youth programs development coordinator for EMBARC, an advocacy organization for Burmese refugees, and one of the owners of the Saticoy Depot bakery and catering business. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and has completed some graduate studies. Mills, 45, has a bachelor’s degree in human services and is currently an in-home day care provider who frequently volunteers in the schools.
McRina, 49, who has a master’s degree in counseling and guidance, is the director of diversity and inclusion for Hawkeye Community College. Schmitt, 72, has been retired for eight years from John Deere where he worked as an engineer and in management.
In talking about priorities for the board, Schmitt suggested this would be his last election. “I’m running for a final term to continue to provide a voice of experience on several matters.” He hopes to provide further guidance on the district’s growing academic achievement after many of its schools showed significant improvement on state performance measures last year and the graduation rate grew by 10% over five years.
On continued development of the Waterloo Career Center, Schmitt feels “uniquely qualified” as an original member of the task force that looked at the concept. “Selecting the additional career (areas) will be important,” he said. “Making sure it continues to be financially viable is important, and that probably involves continuing support by private industry and business.”
He also pointed to challenges with teacher recruitment, managing student social media use that can lead to bullying and decreasing the graduation gap among different groups. “We now have a competitive starting pay, which should help” with recruitment, said Schmitt. The graduation gap for black and Hispanic students has shrunk significantly since 2000, “but we still have a gap, so that remains a challenge, as well.”
McRina highlighted the gains of the district while she has served, as well. “I want to continue helping move forward on a lot of the progress we’ve made over the last four years.” She said that it falls into five major areas: equity and inclusion, accountability and transparency, community involvement, social and emotional development, and infrastructure.
You have free articles remaining.
She envisions holding “listening sessions” for residents and pushing to make the learning environment conducive for all students. In addition, “I want to make sure that discipline policies are applied equally to all students,” said McRina. She would like to move towards a “community schools model” that offers wraparound services for students before and after the class day, which is “a lot more inclusive, I believe.”
McRina is advocating for an assessment of building needs on matters such as gender inclusive restrooms and ongoing training for school resource officers. She’d like the board to revisit dress code policies and work with the Legislature to provide more school counselors focusing on mental health issues for students. “Overall, I just want to apply scrutiny to any policies and practices (to) stop increased marginalization by race, gender, nationality,” she said.
Those are important issues for Chavez, as well. “One of the biggest pieces of my platform is building access (to education and services) for marginalized people,” he said. Another focus is “increasing mental health access for youth” and district staff. Chavez is the only candidate in the race without children, but his position with EMBARC and a previous job at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank have involved working in the schools with students.
“It’s about connecting with the youth,” he said. “I’ve always cultivated a sense of empathy. I just want to be an advocate to build a more equitable and inclusive community.”
Mills emphasized her extensive volunteer work with the district, including 250 hours per year with West High School’s band. “I’m kind of at a point now where I’m looking at the district level,” she said, noting a desire to advocate for students in a way parents aren’t always able to. “I do have a unique perspective.”
She is concerned about how resources are divided among schools and students so all needs are met. “One of the things I think that we have to acknowledge is that Waterloo functions essentially as two cities, and we need to find a better way to serve everybody,” said Mills. She believes locating all students in a single high school would help deal with the problem because “if we had everybody together, there wouldn’t be that inequality.”
Mills sees a need for more paraeducators in the district and called for a non-voting teacher board member so “we can hear more directly from the teachers.”
Two incumbents seeking re-election to other seats on the board are unopposed. Sue Flynn is running for Director District 2 and Jesse Knight is running for Director District 3. Only residents living within those areas vote on them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.