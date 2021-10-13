Waterloo school board candidates discuss challenges facing teachers, district during forum

WATERLOO — Candidates for the Board of Education discussed multiple topics during a Wednesday evening forum including COVID-19, "divisive concepts" and historical facts.

The three participants in the virtual event sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters also talked about what they feel are the most crucial problems currently facing Waterloo Community Schools.

Martie Heath-Sinclair and Janelle Ewing, two newcomers competing for an at-large seat on the board in the Nov. 2 election, attended the forum along with incumbent Director District 4 candidate Endya Johnson. Board member Astor Williams, who is running again to represent District 1, was unable to participate.

All Waterloo Schools' voters can cast ballots in the at-large race while only those residing in the specific director districts will be able to fill in the ovals for Johnson and Williams, who are finishing their first terms.

Both candidates for the contested seat have experience in the classroom and focused on challenges facing the district's teaching staff.

"I truly think the biggest problem facing Waterloo Schools right now is teacher burnout," said Heath-Sinclair, 59. She is in her 23rd year as an associate professor of anatomy and physiology at Hawkeye Community College and before that taught a year in the Waterloo district when the Bunger School of Technology was open.

Increasing class sizes, the loss of prep time, changing curriculum and other demands on teachers' day are some of the causes she believes are at the root of the issue. As a result, she said, "students are more likely to fall between the cracks" when they need extra attention in a class.

"You have to give teachers time to fulfill tasks," said Heath-Sinclair. She called on the district to "recognize and reward good work" in a more widespread way than it currently does. She also proposed not discouraging staff from taking personal days and giving "monetary awards to these teachers who have toughed it out during COVID."

Ewing, 44, emphasized "that we need to remove distractions from teachers." She spent seven years as a high school band director in Texas before going to law school. The attorney is now a partner in the Sayer Law Group.

"Facilities are really, really important," she noted, saying some in the Waterloo Schools are "pretty inadequate, I think, for what teachers need to keep kids paying attention." Not every part of all school campuses have air conditioning and in some cases, she contended, equipment teachers use is not in good repair. In other areas, like compensation, Ewing said "making sure that teachers are properly rewarded" is important.

Such matters need to be impressed upon the next superintendent – which the winning candidate will help choose – because, she noted, it's the board's "one employee who is making a lot of the decisions for what is happening" across the district.

Johnson, 43, who works for the Waterloo Public Library, talked about mental health and "just making sure we're addressing the needs of our students." She said that isolation during the past year impacted some students – particularly for those who learned virtually.

"I feel like as a district we need to address some of these issues," Johnson added. She noted that diverse mental health counselors are important in working with the district's multicultural student body.

The competing candidates broadly agreed with the district's approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically its response to a judge's restraining order regarding a law banning school mask mandates.

Ewing praised the approach of monitoring county infection rates and elementary building level absences to determine if, on a weekly basis, masks will be required in a school. "I think that's an awesome middle path that takes account of both the science and current research," she said.

"I very much appreciate the matrix that has been carved out," said Heath-Sinclair, referring to how the district determines mask requirements. "It gives a very directed look with what's going on with COVID."

She added, "As a scientist, and I always err on the side of science. If it were just my decision everybody would be vaccinated, everybody would be wearing a mask. But that is a difficult road to take."

Johnson talked about her appreciation for the district's work with the county health department, updates on COVID infections, choice of virtual or in-person learning, and encouragement to wear masks.

On a new state law that prohibits teaching or mandatory training on some so-called divisive concepts, the candidates were unified and talked about the diverse Waterloo Schools' community.

"History is not just facts, history is perspective," said Ewing. "I think there's been a bunch of perspectives that have been ignored. I think we need to search out teachers who will critically teach history, critically teach thinking."

"Not all students have developed that critical thinking on their own," added Heath-Sinclair. She said it does a disservice to students to "tailor things down" and not allow them to have certain learning experiences.

"Why would we not want to learn about everything as much as possible?" asked Johnson. "It's just very convoluted and disappointing."

On a related question about canceling or revising historical facts, she emphasized the importance of research and finding sources to back up facts.

"The question is: Which true facts do we teach our kids and how do we teach them?" said Ewing. "My answer to that is we want to teach a collection of true facts and true stories that give our kids a broad reach" in understanding the world.

Heath-Sinclair added that "we need to be aware of all the different viewpoints" and "provide knowledge they need" from multiple perspectives.

