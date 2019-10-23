WATERLOO — Board of Education candidates addressed issues during a forum Wednesday from attracting quality staff to the status of a shuttered school and from contract negotiations to the teaching of black history.
Held at Waterloo Community Schools’ Education Service Center, the event was sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters. An audience of about 20 people attended.
Five of the six candidates who will be on the ballot Nov. 5 were at the forum, including the four people vying for two at-large board seats. They are incumbents Lyle Schmitt and Rhonda McRina as well as first-time candidates Stacie Mills and Daniel Chavez.
Jesse Knight, representing Director District 3, attended the forum while Sue Flynn, representing Director District 2, was unable to due to a conflict. Both incumbents are unopposed.
Flynn submitted responses to several questions given to candidates ahead of time. Audience members generated other questions.
Candidates offered a variety of ideas for attracting staff to Waterloo Schools besides salary increases.
“I think one of the things we really need to look at is classroom sizes,” said Mills. “We’re not going to be able to get quality teachers into the classroom if we don’t provide the support.”
Schmitt agreed that the “appropriate support” is needed for staff. He also suggested not being “too prescriptive” about what is taught in the classroom, giving teachers more freedom. Additionally, he believes the district should promote the idea of people transitioning “from other careers into teaching.”
Knight pointed to state licensing requirements for teachers that can make it difficult for an educator to come from outside of Iowa for a job. “We need to work at the state level and give them a reason to come,” he said.
“The biggest thing that we can do,” said Chavez, is “support our unions, push for better collective bargaining.” He and Mills also called for the right to strike, which isn’t allowed under state law.
“Definitely supporting the right to unionize” would attract staff, said McRina. She added that the district needs to find ways to “incentivize” potential employees. That could be through improved health insurance offerings or by providing perks like gym memberships.
Candidates also discussed whether they would support negotiating on a long list of contract items that were deemed “permissive” in public employee collective bargaining changes signed into law two years ago. District administration has largely stopped negotiating on those items and moved them into a handbook.
Chavez, Mills and McRina signaled that they would favor bargaining on the items.
“Definitely, it needs to happen even though legally those things don’t have to be,” said Mills. By negotiating on them, she added, “you’re not doing any harm.”
“I think it’s important to allow the staff to determine what their most critical needs are,” said McRina, rather than the Legislature. “In any capacity I can, I will constantly support unions.”
Since the Legislature made the changes, Knight suggested it needs to remedy the situation so bargaining on more items doesn’t disadvantage specific districts. “I feel like this needs to be fixed at the state level,” he said.
Schmitt said he didn’t lobby for revisions in the contract laws, but noted “all changes have pros and cons. I’m still in the wait and see category” on this. He added that “as long as I’m on the board” provisions that have been moved to the handbook will be “as good as” having them in a contract.
Another topic focused on enrollment disparities between district buildings and if attendance boundaries should be adjusted, especially at the middle schools.
The questioner also asked whether the Lowell Elementary building, where a portion of the roof collapsed in February, should be closed. Students are attending classes in a temporary location.
Mills said at Hoover Middle School “the boundaries have to change” since it’s enrollment is at least double each of the other three middle school buildings. She advocated looking at the “big picture” and the needs of neighborhoods before closing a school.
“Our buildings couldn’t handle additional capacity,” said Knight, if Lowell was closed and boundaries were adjusted. Of Lowell, he added, “they have their school and they want their school.”
Schmitt noted “school sizes fluctuate from time to time,” adding “it always comes down to how much chaos you want to create” in adjusting boundaries. He said the district needs to focus on “getting Lowell into a permanent facility.”
Another question highlighted that the district no longer offers a black history course and asked if it should be taught to all students.
McRina said African-American history is American and Iowa history. “Why would we not educate our kids on where they come from?”
Mills referenced a study from last year that called Waterloo-Cedar Falls the worst place in the country for black people to live. She noted a “huge gap in wages” for black people and said if we don’t teach everyone African-American history “it’s not going to be get better.”
Schmitt said the district needs a “Waterloo Core” to complement the Iowa Core, which outlines curricular requirements for schools. “To me, it should be integrated as part of a modification of the Iowa Core.”
Candidates also highlighted a number of other priorities and issues. McRina, Chavez and Schmitt called for more of a focus on mental health needs. McRina proposed a “community involvement model” for schools to enhance existing services available to students while Chavez talked about providing them “equitable access” to services.
Mills suggested adding a “non-voting teacher member” to the board. Often, she said, “their voices are being lost in the shuffle.” She also proposed a big change to address perceived inequities across the district.
“Right now our resources are divided, leaving the east side holding the short end of the stick,” she said. “I think a crucial part of the solution would be to begin moving us toward one high school, perhaps at Central.”
She noted the middle school already hosts high school classes at north end of the building in the Waterloo Career Center.
