WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is making a change in its busing contractor after 11 years with the same company.

The Board of Education Monday unanimously approved a contract with First Student, Inc. for student transportation starting July 2023 and continuing through 2026. The total price was not immediately available.

That’s change from Lisle, Illinois-based Durham School Services, which the district has contracted with since 2012 to bus students. Prior to that, Cincinatti-based First Student had been the longtime transportation provider for the district.

Waterloo Schools multi-year agreement with Durham ends this year. A request for proposal was sent to both transportation providers, who previously expressed interest in doing business with the district. North America Central had also expressed interest and bid on the contract.

“They weren’t the cheapest or lowest bidder but service was important for the district,” Director of Operational Services Zach Kelly told the board of the First Student bid.

First Student Area General Manager Chris Coyle said Ankeny Community School District, which also utilizes First Student, has five drivers above where they should be staffing wise.

New brand favored

The board also approved new classroom technology that moves the district away from a long-favored brand of eletronic whiteboard.

Five 75-inch Boxlight MimioPro Series displays, mounts and carts will be purchased from Bluum, of St. Paul, Minnesota, at a cost of $488,976. Installation of the displays by Communications Engineering Company, of Cedar Rapids, was approved for a cost of $112,458.

The displays will replace Promethean ActivBoards installed in 2008 at Cunningham, Highland, Irving, Lincoln and Lou Henry. This comes after mixed reviews from teachers of the new Promethean ActivPanels installed at Central Middle School.

ActivBoards were first installed in schools across the district in 2008, when having an internet-connected device at the front of classrooms was uncommon. Eventually, ActivBoards were installed in all classrooms and some were upgraded to ActivPanels, the next generation of the technology.

In addition, the board approved technology purchases that are part of an annual device replacement for students and faculty.

The purchase includes 1,775 Chromebooks for secondary students and 770 touchscreen Chromebooks for Becker and Irving elementary schools at a cost of $741,985 as well as 130 Windows laptops and 450 2-in-1 Chromebooks for staff at middle and elementary schools at a cost of $301,050.

Other technology-related purchases include 1,640 Targus Work-In Essentials notebook carrying cases for the secondary Chromebooks for $27,470 and service infrastructure from Dell for a total cost of $31,477.

In other business, the board approved:

A change order adding $255,822 to the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project related to the roof of the original building.

A quote from Pro Track and Tennis, Inc. to resurface the tennis courts at West High School at a cost of $81,500. The project will be completed this summer.

A purchase of furniture for the East and West high school media centers from Office Concepts for a total cost of $102,262.

A donation of $15,000 from CUNA Mutual, of Waverly, for George Washington Carver Academy and East High School.

A donation of $5,000 from George Cooley for the West High School girls golf team.