Waterloo school board approves supplemental pay boost for staff represented by WESP, AFSCME

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools' support staff will see an increase in wages, starting with the next paycheck.

The Board of Education Monday unamiously approved a supplemental pay increase to hourly wages for employees represented by the Waterloo Educational Support Personnel and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749. The measure is being put in place because of the difficulties employees have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Effective immediately,we'll be doing a $2 increase to the WESP and the AFSCME group," said Kingsley Botchway, the district's chief officer for human resources and equity.

He noted that will cost $629,671 for 390 employees covered by the WESP and $389,744 for the 177 covered by AFSCME during this fiscal year. The increase is being funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief dollars. Officials plan to maintain the higher wages and boost them even more in future years.

"This does utilize ESSER dollars initially to accelerate the increase," said Botchway, noting those funds will supplement district reserves. "We know it will be sustainable for 10 years, even after ESSER is gone."

He credited Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, and Superintendent Jane Lindaman for helping to make the plan possible. "We feel confident we can move forward in this way," said Botchway.

"This is game changing and, everyone involved, thank you," said board member Stacie Mills.

"I think this proposal is right on target," said board member Lyle Schmitt. "It's not just good for people, which it is," but also underscores that the employees are "mission critical" for the district. He believes the plan will help to "land and retain our best-fit staff."

The district has negotiated contracts with the two unions that go through the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The raise is being implemented outside of the negotiations process after getting feedback from union members in focus groups.

The WESP contract covers secretaries, home school workers, clerk typists, paraeducators, study hall monitors and behavior intervention specialists. AFSCME Local 2749 covers custodial, maintenance, food service and campus safety monitor positions.

Under the WESP contract, "right now our Step 1 is $13.23. Immediately, people with no experience would get $15(.23)," said Botchway.

The contract underway now includes a 50-cent hourly pay increase for those employees next school year. But that would be supplemented by another 50 cents per hour.

"So literally in the span of six months, WESP will have a $3 increase," said Botchway, bringing the beginning pay to $16.23 per hour.

In addition, those who have worked for the district four or more years will get an additional 50 cents per hour increase for every four-year period of employment. As a result, "we have a number of people who will make $20, $22 even $25" per hour.

"What I like is we are rewarding longevity," said board member Sue Flynn. "These paras are important in people's lives."

Beyond the immediate $2 per hour increase for those represented by AFSCME Local 2749, no decisions have been made about further supplemental pay. "We still haven't worked out all the details with AFSCME," said Botchway.

Employees represented by that union have a wide range of starting wages, depending on the position. Hourly pay starts at $15.03 for some food service workers and at $25.42 for master electricians/plumbers.

"We want to show value for the people who have stuck with us, but also through a tumultuous time," said Botchway, of the reason for the pay increase. The measure is also aimed at retaining workers at a time when many in education are feeling demoralized.

"This is definitely a focus on them, to ensure we're paying attention," he noted. "And we want them to stick and stay with us."

"The other huge piece is we're not removing any differentials," said Botchway. Differentials are part of the WESP and AFSCME contracts, providing a pay increase for certain positions. Employees in the WESP group also get additional hourly pay increases for educational advancement.

This is not the only way Waterloo Schools has increased pay recently using ESSER money. It has received a total of $52.31 million in the funds, some of which are already spent or designated.

In January, the board approved the two $550 bonuses for all regular full- and part-time staff. One bonus was distributed that month and the second will be given to those who sign a contract to continue working for the district next school year. The district currently has about 1,700 regular full- and part-time employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.