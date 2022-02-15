Waterloo school board approves superintendent contract with Jared Smith, who gets 'ceremonial' vest in deal

WATERLOO — As superintendent, Jared Smith will have a vested interest in Waterloo Community Schools.

And Smith received a vest – a physical reminder of that responsibility – Monday after the Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with him. It was bestowed by Superintendent Jane Lindaman, whose place he will take July 1 when she retires.

Smith, who has been superintendent of South Tama County Community Schools four years, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000. According to the contract, he'll also receive a $10,000 tax-sheltered annuity and a $7,000 car allowance for a total compensation package of $232,000.

Then there's the vest.

"When I became superintendent eight years ago, there was a little ceremony done behind the scenes," Lindaman told Smith. "There is a ceremonial vest that has been passed down."

Predecessor Gary Norris presented her with the black vest, which has the names and logos for West and East high schools on its right and left sides, respectively. Before Norris, she noted that Dewitt Jones wore the garment.

Smith, who had been watching the meeting from the back of the board room came up to the front and Lindaman helped him put on the vest.

"That is the ceremonial transfer of power," she said. "It is to be traditionally worn at the East-West football game and any other East-West games beyond that."

The friendly exchange also seemed to signal the start of a transition as Smith, 39, prepares to take the reins of Waterloo Schools – with more than six times as many students as his current district.

Smith said that he is committed to a "good transition" and will spend at least a half day in the Waterloo district every three weeks from now until beginning the job. South Tama County has about 1,500 students while Waterloo Schools has an enrollment of 10,100.

"I just want to, as a board, welcome you," said Sue Flynn, board president. "I just so appreciate that both of you are willing to help each other a bit. We think it's an awesome opportunity."

"Thank you guys so much for this opportunity," added Smith, who grew up in Waterloo and was formerly an assistant principal at East High. "Completely humbled and honored to take over this role.

"I feel really good about the direction of the district. There's just so many cool things going on."

The 2000 graduate of West High holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Iowa State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from National Louis University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

Smith started his career in 2004 as a teacher in Sarasota, Fla., and then went on to teach in the Chicago Public Schools. He worked as an administrator upon returning to Iowa in 2008. He was in Fort Dodge, Waterloo and Muscatine before becoming superintendent in South Tama County.

Twenty-two people submitted applications for Waterloo's superintendent opening and he was one of six semifinalists and four finalists interviewed by the board. Board member Stacie Mills abstained from voting to offer him the contract after a day of interviews with the finalists because she wasn't ready to make a decision. But on Monday, she joined in the 7-0 vote approving Smith's contract, noting that they'd had an opportunity to speak one-on-one.

His salary was in the middle of the $205,000-$225,000 range that search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services recommended the position should have, depending on experience.

Lindaman, who is in her eighth year as superintendent, has a salary of $239,704. Her total compensation is $265,913 including a tax-sheltered annuity and car allowance.

