Waterloo school board approves substitute teacher bonuses

“I agree with the philosophy,” said board member Lyle Schmitt, but he wanted to see it administered differently. He contended that with big bonuses focused on three different amounts of days worked “it means that someone might come in sick” so that they can reach one of the thresholds at the end of the year. He proposed allowing substitutes to get daily bonuses rather than only getting a large bonus when reaching one of the thresholds.

As a substitute, though, “you can’t bank on getting called” for a specific day, said board member Sue Flynn.

“I don’t necessarily like that,” Lindaman said of Schmitt’s proposed amendment. “It doesn’t do what we set out to do.” Instead, she suggested tabling the proposal to make adjustments or approving it and then coming back with amendments.

Schmitt proposed a different amendment that would divide the bonus increments so that they increase by $1,000 after 80% attendance rather than by $2,000. At 85% the bonus would grow to $3,000 or $20 per day and at 95% it would be $5,000 or $30 per day.

The amended motion was approved 5-0 with board member Shanlee McNally abstaining. Her son has been hired as a building substitute teacher. Board member Stacie Mills was absent.