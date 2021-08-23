Waterloo school board approves substitute teacher bonuses

WATERLOO — Substitute teachers in Waterloo Community Schools who work 80% or more of the next year will receive bonuses of $2,000 to $6,000.
The Board of Education approved the attendance bonus Monday as a way to incentivize substitutes to work more days for the district after amending the original proposal.
At a daily substitute rate of $130 and a long-term rate of $150, “we’re just not generating enough interest,” said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, told the board. “This is just another effort to get us close to providing substitute levels that we need.”
“We’re trying to accomplish two things,” said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. Those include providing more consistency in the classroom and rewarding substitutes “for being faithful members of our staff.”
Officials recommended that substitutes receive a bonus of $2,000 for 80% attendance, or $15 daily for 137 days; $4,000 for 90% attendance, or $25 daily for 155 days; and $6,000 for 100% attendance, or $35 daily for 172 days.
“We’re really asking for approval for one year,” said Lindaman. She said the bonuses will likely be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds, given to districts as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonuses would be applied to the June 2022 payroll.
“I agree with the philosophy,” said board member Lyle Schmitt, but he wanted to see it administered differently. He contended that with big bonuses focused on three different amounts of days worked “it means that someone might come in sick” so that they can reach one of the thresholds at the end of the year. He proposed allowing substitutes to get daily bonuses rather than only getting a large bonus when reaching one of the thresholds.
As a substitute, though, “you can’t bank on getting called” for a specific day, said board member Sue Flynn.
“I don’t necessarily like that,” Lindaman said of Schmitt’s proposed amendment. “It doesn’t do what we set out to do.” Instead, she suggested tabling the proposal to make adjustments or approving it and then coming back with amendments.
Schmitt proposed a different amendment that would divide the bonus increments so that they increase by $1,000 after 80% attendance rather than by $2,000. At 85% the bonus would grow to $3,000 or $20 per day and at 95% it would be $5,000 or $30 per day.
The amended motion was approved 5-0 with board member Shanlee McNally abstaining. Her son has been hired as a building substitute teacher. Board member Stacie Mills was absent.
In other business, the board approved furniture purchases totaling $717,559 for the new Lowell Elementary School. That includes bids of $449,289 from Kirk Gross, $98,561 from Office Concepts, $78,033 from Premier Furniture and Equipment, $67,496 from Story Kenworthy and $24,179 from Virco.