Waterloo school board approves staff bonuses in special meeting

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools' employees are receiving bonuses funded with federal emergency relief dollars.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the two $550 bonuses for regular full- and part-time staff Thursday during a special meeting. Board members voted on the proposals following a 40-minute closed session.

The first amount will be distributed to employees next Wednesday, according to Kingsley Botchway, the district's chief officer of human resources and equity. Staff members would receive another $550 as a retention bonus if they sign a contract this spring to work for the district next school year.

Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds received by the district since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will fund the bonuses. The district has received a total of $52.31 million through those federal funds, some of which are already spent or designated.

Board member Sue Flynn noted that the ESSER funds are intended to help school districts "recover and persist and carry on from our effects of the pandemic." She said that is what Waterloo Schools' staff have done "through these challenging times."

"We definitely value our employees and we value that they show up to work," she added. "This is just a small token."

Botchway said the district has about 1,700 regular full- and part-time employees, bringing the cost of the first round of bonuses to around $935,000. Because the funds are being given as a bonus, only social security taxes will be withheld from the amount distributed.

He acknowledged that no contracted employees, such as bus drivers, are part of the bonus distribution. However, "we're working towards additional items that include everyone in the future."

"We as a board and I, in particular, am very diligent about the fiduciary responsibilities we have to taxpayers," said board member Lyle Schmitt. "But we also have to provide good service to our customers."

In this case, he noted, those are the children enrolled in district schools who will be better served if staffing is sustained and improved. With a wave of people quitting their jobs "in the midst of the Great Resignation" and the current "inflationary environment," Schmitt said the board needed to take action "to maintain our staff that are critical to our mission."

"We can do with some staff shortages, but this is a way to get a few more people hired," he said.

Board member Stacie Mills said the district has taken a "layered" approach to providing support to its employees. Bonuses are being provided at two different times, she noted, and the district had a "flexible" work day last week that allowed staff to choose if they came into their school building.

Waterloo Schools currently is also offering a $500 referral bonus to paraeducators who refer someone to a job in the district that they start this school year.

All these things are being done, she said, "to make sure that the culture that we have in Waterloo Schools is the best that it can be."

At least one Cedar Valley district – Dunkerton Community Schools – has already given an ESSER-funded bonus of $1,000 to its full-time employees, $500 to part-time employees and $300 to its "citizen coaches." Cedar Falls Community Schools' officials said last week that they are also looking at employee incentives using the federal funds.

Across the state, some school employees may also benefit from the use of relief funds to provide bonuses. Gov. Kim Reynolds last week proposed a one-time $1,000 retention bonus for all Iowa teachers who remain at their school for another year.

