Waterloo school board approves revised, extended staff contracts

WATERLOO — The Board of Education approved making previous supplemental pay increases a permanent part of employee contracts Friday and extended each agreement for another year.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the 2022-2024 contracts with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, the Waterloo Education Support Personnel, and the Waterloo Education Association during a special meeting. Board member Sue Flynn was absent.

Members of each union had earlier ratified the proposed contract revisions and extensions.

"When we started this conversation a number of months ago about what we were going to do, we felt that we needed to do something differently," Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Community Schools' chief officer for human resources and equity, told the board. Officials extended the contracts by continuing negotiated 2022-23 wage increases for another year.

"I honestly think this is trend-setting for Waterloo," said Superintendent Jane Lindaman. She couldn't recall another time when the district decided the year before a contract expired to extend it for another year.

"It presents a sense of calmness about what people should expect," Botchway noted, adding that it also makes the district more responsive in a competitive market. He called the changes "just a clear strategy and focus on how are we retaining our employees."

Board member Lyle Schmitt praised the agreements for how they bring "budget stability" to the district. "Because we can budget knowing what our costs are going to be for sure in the next two years," he said.

Although the contract was reopened, Waterloo Schools' proposal didn't constitute new negotiations. The district merely put together an offer that the unions had the option of accepting or continuing under the existing contract.

Board member Stacie Mills said she appreciated how "we're not having an adversarial role anymore; it's collaborative. I'm so proud and so grateful that y'all have created that."

Lindaman said the proposal, which also enhances longevity increases for veteran staff, was developed with the idea of "how do we make Waterloo a better employer" in mind.

"I think it's brought a new sense of trust," board member Astor Williams said of the contract proposals.

There are 909 teachers, counselors and family support workers represented by the WEA; 440 secretaries, home school workers, clerk typists, paraeducators, study hall monitors and behavior intervention specialists represented by the WESP; and 180 custodial, maintenance, food service and campus safety monitor positions represented by AFSCME Local 2749.

In February, the board approved immedate $2 per hour wage increases for employees in both the AFSCME and WESP groups. That also included an additional 50 cent hourly increase in 2022-23 for those in the WESP on top of the already-negotiated raise, for a total of $1 per hour. Those increases are being funded with the help of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars the district has received.

The initial WESP pay increases have helped the district, which "hired 10 paras in the last week," said Botchway. "It's generated exactly what we hoped it would generate."

The board's action Friday incorporated those supplemental pay increases into the contracts, ensuring that they wouldn't only be one-year bumps. The approvals also included additional wage increases next year for employees represented by AFSCME Local 2749 and the Waterloo Education Association. No decision had been made previously on those increases.

AFSCME group members will also get a $1 total hourly wage increase in 2022-23. Staff covered by the WEA will receive another $400 on the base pay next year, added to the already negotiated $600 for a total of $1,000. For the Education Association, this means the base wage will grow from a 3.42% to 4.52% increase.

Improved longevity increases are on top of the gains. Those covered by AFSCME are receiving a 35-cent hourly boost in pay for every four years of service, added to the 1 cent hourly increase given annually for those with three years of continuous employment. For the WESP, employees are receiving a 50-cent hourly raise every four years in addition to the 8 cents per hour given annually after eight years.

Longevity will increase from $200 to $250 annually in 2022-23 for those covered by the Education Association who are past step 21 on the salary schedule (boosting the 4.52% wage increase to 4.59%). In addition, the contract change removes the $1,400 limitation on increases in longevity pay. Employees now reach that after seven years of longevity payments.

"We're paying attention to how this has staying power through their tenure," said Botchway. "It really focuses on removing that cap for longevity" with the intent of incentivizing people to continue working for the district.

For 2023-24, staff will receive a 35-cent hourly raise under the AFSCME contract, 50 cents per hour in the WESP contract, and $600 on the base for the WEA contract. Those are the same amounts negotiated for the previous year.

