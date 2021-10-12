Waterloo school board approves retirement, but superintendent says she has much to do before leaving

WATERLOO — Superintendent Jane Lindaman promised Monday that she wouldn’t be coasting through the next nine months as the Board of Education accepted her letter of retirement.

“I’m going to tell you, there’s a lot to do yet and so that I have until July 1 is exciting,” she told the board after its unanimous vote. “You have my word that you will still see full steam ahead.”

Lindaman had announced Thursday her plans to retire after eight years as Waterloo Community Schools’ superintendent.

Board members offered her a lot of appreciation for the role she has played in the district.

Sue Flynn said “one thing that I really respected” about Lindaman “is she’s so data driven. ... The way those numbers help us to help kids, I learned that from you.”

Jesse Knight recalled the effort during his first term on the board to pass a bond issue that would have funded construction of a career center with property taxpayer dollars. It failed, but the idea “didn’t just dwindle away,” he noted, as plans were adjusted to renovate part of Central Middle School for a smaller center. “It really has been amazing to watch how you spearheaded that through.”

Stacie Mills said that Lindaman clearly does “care about our kids,” which is “on top of everything else that’s expected of a superintendent.” In addition, when it comes to her own family “you want your kids in our schools. I can’t think of a better compliment.”

“I have really appreciated watching your growth,” said Endya Johnson. “You’ve been put in a lot of situations nobody could have imagined. We appreciate everything you’ve done. It sets the foundation for the next person to fill your shoes.”

“I really believe that the relationships that you have built are second-to-none,” said Shanlee McNally. “I think the coordination that you have had with our community, the outreach that you have done with our mayor, with our health department, with our community college are just exceptional. And so those are big shoes to fill.”

Lyle Schmitt said Lindaman’s tenure with the district and level of experience have been important.

“Thanks for a successful eight years,” he said. “We were just really fortunate to have an experienced hand to navigate through these past few years.”

He noted that “change is challenging” but many things will stay the same under new leadership. “We’re sad for your departure, but we look forward to the next superintendent.”

Astor Williams expects the process of finding that person to go well.

“I’m extremely confident that this board will push forward (and) bring back the best candidates for the district,” he said.

