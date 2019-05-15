WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday approved salary increases for administrators and administrative support staff.
During the fiscal year starting July 1, Waterloo Community Schools will spend 1.5 percent more on pay for administrators and 2.8 percent more for administrative support overall.
Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, said that doesn’t mean every member of those groups will receive the same size raise.
“Ultimately, we’re talking about new money,” he told the board. In reference to the administrator group, Botchway added, “this is a request for about $80,416 of new money to be spread throughout all the different administrators salaries.”
Administrator raises will boost the starting pay of elementary school principals to be competitive with their counterparts in the seven other largest Iowa districts, known as the Urban Education Network. The overall increase will also maintain competitive salaries for all administrator positions and decrease the variance in salaries between administrators with similar jobs.
Members of the group include central administrators located at the Education Service Center as well as building and assistant principals. Superintendent Jane Lindaman is not included. Her salary will be set later following an evaluation by board members.
Waterloo Schools has approximately 50 administrators and 100 administrative support staff.
The 2.8 percent increase overall from the current year’s salary allocations for administrative support “would equate to about $114,000,” said Botchway.
It includes administrative support at the district’s central office such as confidential clerical positions and print shop managers as well as building-level positions such as kitchen and custodial managers, family support workers and language interpreters.
Teachers and other staff represented by the Waterloo Education Association last month received a 4.31 percent total wage increase for 2019-20 and a 2.86 percent wage increase in 2020-21.
