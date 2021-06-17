Waterloo school board approves raises for administrative groups

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ non-bargaining staff are receiving a 3.5% salary and benefit package increase.

The Board of Education this week approved the increase for administrative support and administrator groups, which will go into effect July 1.

Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, said the board’s action allocates new money for raises, but actual increases will be based on evaluations of job performance. Waterloo Schools has approximately 50 administrators and 116 administrative support staff.

The district’s central office administrators as well as building and assistant principals are part of the administrators group. Superintendent Jane Lindaman, whose salary will be set later following an evaluation by the board, is not included. Administrative support includes positions such as confidential secretaries, food service managers, administrative assistants, behavior interventionists, and language interpreters as well as other positions with titles like manager, specialist, coordinator, and consultant.

All members in the groups receive the same benefits, including an annuity and educational allowance.