Waterloo school board approves raises for administrative groups

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ non-bargaining staff are receiving a 3.5% salary and benefit package increase.
The Board of Education this week approved the increase for administrative support and administrator groups, which will go into effect July 1.
Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, said the board’s action allocates new money for raises, but actual increases will be based on evaluations of job performance. Waterloo Schools has approximately 50 administrators and 116 administrative support staff.
The district’s central office administrators as well as building and assistant principals are part of the administrators group. Superintendent Jane Lindaman, whose salary will be set later following an evaluation by the board, is not included. Administrative support includes positions such as confidential secretaries, food service managers, administrative assistants, behavior interventionists, and language interpreters as well as other positions with titles like manager, specialist, coordinator, and consultant.
All members in the groups receive the same benefits, including an annuity and educational allowance.
Contracts with bargaining units representing other groups of district employees have already been set. A two-year contract was approved in April with the Waterloo Education Association that includes salaries and non-insurance benefits of 3.59% the first year and 3.42% the second. The Waterloo Educational Support Personnel are in the midst of a three-year contract that started July 1, 2020, which includes a 50 cent hourly raise each year.
In other business, the board approved:
- Authorizing redemption of outstanding sales tax revenue bonds of $2.11 million and $28.91 million that were issued in 2013 and 2017, respectively. That allows for the issuance of $30.28 million in sales tax revenue refunding bonds to Regions Bank, repaid with a 1.14% interest rate. “This is refinancing for interest cost savings,” said Tim Oswald of Piper Sandler in Des Moines, noting that this will save $1.78 million in sales tax revenues that can be spent on future building projects.
- A four-year armored car contract with Rochester Security Services at an annual cost of $21,650. The company, which currently provides the services for the district, had the lowest of two bids received. Revenues from sources such as student fees and fundraising are regularly picked up at schools and securely transported to the bank by armored car.
- The Cedar Valley Degree Link articulation agreement with Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. The premise of the program is to create a seamless pathway through various degree programs that will prepare students for careers in manufacturing, construction and graphics. The partnership was announced last week.