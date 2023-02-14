WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools may only pay a fraction of the cost for new technology.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the $606,053 purchase of network equipment for six schools Monday.

But the district may only have to pay $90,908 if it is approved for $515,145 in e-rate funding. Director of Technology Matt O’Brien said the district has been successful in recent years at receiving funding.

E-rate funding comes from the Universal Service Program of the Federal Communications Commission, which helps schools pay for internet and technology equipment.

For wired equipment, the board approved a purchase in the amount of $433,354 from Goldfield Telecom LC. A wireless equipment purchase was approved in the amount of $172,699 from Aercor Wireless.

The equipment will replace wired and wireless networks at Carver and Central middle schools as well as Cunningham, Highland, Kingsley and Lincoln elementaries.

Due to the e-rate process, the purchase will be part of the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The board also approved a change order for under-slab pipe replacement at the Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion project. The change order will add $16,770 to the project for a total cost of $28.88 million.

This is the ninth change order for the project. The addition will not affect the schedule of students returning to Central Middle School in January.

Other board approvals included:

Holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 for the 2023-24 school district calendar.

Travel for East and West high schools’ Business Professionals of America students to Anaheim, California from April 24-30 to attend the national leadership conference.

The purchase of cardio equipment for East and West high schools from Johnson Fitness & Wellness of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin at a total cost of $162,144.

The appearance at the School Budget Review Committee to request modified allowable growth of $118,676 for costs associated with environmental projects, such as asbestos inspections or removal. The amount accounts for work at five schools and Sloane Wallace Stadium between July 2021 and last month. The additional spending authority could be funded through an increase in the 2023-24 cash reserve levy.

RecognizingThe Surgery Center as a new Partner in Education with Fred Becker Elementary School as well as Cadillac XBC and Maple Lanes as at-large partners with the district.

