Waterloo school board approves purchase of business software, network security

WATERLOO — The Board of Education on Monday approved the purchase of Linq, an enterprise resource planning software, and the acquisition of network security for Waterloo Community Schools.

Board members unanimously approved buying Linq, software that handles day-to-day business items like human resources, payroll and project management, over PowerSchool. The district expects to pay an estimated $506,779 over five years, around $100,000 less than PowerSchool’s estimate.

After moving into closed session, the board deliberated on the purchase of network security to prevent hacking attempts into the district’s systems. What they approved is kept anonymous, but Akwi Nji, director of community relations, said the purchase would cost $81,145. This includes three years of maintenance, support and updates with the selected security product.