WATERLOO — Superintendent Jane Lindaman earned a $9,400 raise based on how Waterloo Community Schools measured up to a set of performance criteria during the past year.
In a 6-0 vote, the Board of Education on Monday approved a three-year contract extension and the 4.2 percent salary and benefits increase. Board member Astor Williams abstained from voting.
Lindaman’s total compensation is rising to $233,600, retroactive to July 1. All of the increase was added to her salary, bringing it to $211,600. Her benefits — a $15,000 tax-sheltered annuity and a $7,000 car allowance — will remain the same.
“Thank you for the vote of confidence,” said Lindaman, now in her fifth year leading the district. “I very much love what I do.”
Williams said he shares that confidence with his board colleagues.
“It’s definitely not a ‘no’ vote,” he noted, of the abstention. “I definitely support our superintendent 100 percent.”
However, Williams is finishing his first year on the board and hasn’t been through this process before. He didn’t feel comfortable with the timing of the vote after receiving the recommendation Thursday as part of the board agenda.
Williams expected the subcommittee that evaluated the performance metrics to bring the issue back to the board prior to the vote, he said after the meeting. Alternately, Williams suggested he should have reached out to a subcommittee member before the meeting to discuss the procedure.
During the past year, Lindaman’s total compensation was $224,200, with an annual salary of $202,000.
The size of her raise is tied to a performance pay plan with 43 metrics developed by the board, many of them related to student achievement. The board completed its annual review of the superintendent in June.
“We waited for some metrics to come in,” said board president Shanlee McNally, explaining why the contract’s approval was delayed. “At this time, I can report Dr. Lindaman met 47 percent of that goal.” Composite scores for the class of 2018 ACT college entrance exam, typically part of the calculation, weren’t included because results aren’t being released to school districts until mid-October.
The board strives to make the metrics “stretch goals” for the district. “There’s not an expectation that all 43 would be met,” said McNally.
“These are things that we would like to achieve,” said board member Sue Flynn.
“It’s designed to be an incentive to put resources where they’re needed,” added board member Lyle Schmitt. He pointed to a goal that first-time freshman earn enough credits to become sophomores after a year and tied it to the graduation rate goal. “It has made a difference, I believe.”
Even on metrics where the goals weren’t met, he suggested it has been helpful to have the pay for performance plan.
“There’s really progress on most goals,” said Schmitt. “Some of them just didn’t meet the stretch goals.”
In other business, the board:
--- Renewed an agreement with Cedar Falls Community Schools allowing juniors and seniors in both districts to enroll in each others’ career programs. The Waterloo Career Center offers concurrent Hawkeye Community College classes in nine career and technical education pathways. Cedar Falls High School’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies offers four program strands where students earn concurrent elective credits at Hawkeye. Last year, 10 Cedar Falls students enrolled in the career center and three Waterloo students enrolled in CAPS.
--- Approved substitute teacher pay of $130 per day for short-term assignments and $150 per day for long-term assignments. That’s an increase from $120 and $140 per day, respectively. The district spends about $1.2 million on substitute teacher pay not counting tax contributions, and the increase is expected to add about $100,000 to the overall cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Only completed 47% of her goal and received a 9.4% raise? If a student received that kind of a grade they would be failing. One of the goals is that "first-time freshman earn enough credits to become sophomores after a year"-shouldn't that be an expectation and not a goal? I'm confused.
Sorry..... 4.2% raise, $9,400 increase.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.