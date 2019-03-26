WATERLOO — Two Waterloo Community Schools’ parking lots will be upgraded this summer.
The Board of Education Monday approved contracts with Lodge Construction to pave the lots at the Greenbrier conference center building and the district’s technology office. Greenbrier is located at 1554 Oakwood Drive and the technology office is at 1624 Blackhawk St. Lodge, of Clarksville, was the lowest of five bidders on the Greenbrier project and the lowest of six on the technology office project. The contracts are for $423,000 at Greenbrier and $166,500 at the technology office, which were respectively $107,000 and $13,500 below the estimates. Currently, the Greenbrier lot is gravel and the technology office lot is a combination of old concrete and gravel.
“It’s very muddy,” said board member Shanlee McNally of the Greenbrier lot. “This is really going to allow us better access to this building, which is used a great deal.”
Superintendent Jane Lindaman noted that “we can serve 120 people in any training session” at the building. Officials didn’t have information available about the parking lot’s capacity. Greenbrier, which once served as a district elementary school, has been used for staff training since about 2012.
At the technology office, “that parking lot also has rock and mostly mud,” said McNally. “This is a welcome project” for staff at the building. The district purchased the former industrial property in 2014. A portion of the building on the property is also part of Waterloo Schools’ bus garage complex, the bulk of which is across Blackhawk Street.
In other business, the board approved seeking bids for a heating, ventilating and air conditioning system upgrade at Hoover Middle School.
