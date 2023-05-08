WATERLOO — Some Waterloo Community Schools' voters will see a change in the races they cast ballots for this fall after Board of Education director districts were modified Monday.

The board approved new boundaries for its four director districts. After the 2020 Census, population changed in each of the districts, requiring the board to redraw the lines. The other three seats on the board are elected at-large by all voters across the school district.

Some voters currently in District 3, represented by Jesse Knight, will be moved into District 1, represented by Astor Williams. This will affect residents northeast of Texas Street.

Part of District 2, represented by Sue Flynn, will be extended to just below U.S. Highway 20 near West San Marnan Drive. Those voters are currently represented by District 3.

District 4, represented by Endya Johnson, will take over parts of current District 2 and District 3, northwest of West Fourth Street and just north of West Ridgeway Avenue.

The new boundaries will now be submitted to the Iowa Secretary of State for final review and approval.

The board also approved personnel changes, which included 21 resignations from teachers.

Chief Officer for Human Resources and Equity Anthony Spurgetis said this year there have been about 80 resignations and retirements. He said last year it was around the same amount with 75 to 80 departures.

Spurgetis said the majority of the elementary teaching positions have been filled and there is still need in special education and at the secondary schools. He noted that more teachers will be applying after college students graduate this month.

The board also approved:

A change order totaling $18,929 for the Central Middle School remodel and Waterloo Career Center expansion project.

The setting of a public hearing for the instructional support levy on May 22.

