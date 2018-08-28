WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is trying again to sell a portion of the former Logan Middle School property.
The Board of Education on Monday authorized Superintendent Jane Lindaman to negotiate with any interested parties on the purchase of land at the corner of Logan Avenue and West Louise Street. This is the second time the board has given the authorization following a public hearing and listed the property for sale.
“We posted it back in ’16 when there was some interest made known to us,” said Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer. “That sale never materialized.”
A parking lot and basketball courts are located on the property, which is otherwise green space. Logan was replaced with George Washington Carver Academy to the south in 2009 and demolished in 2015.
“It is not the entire property,” said Lindaman. She noted the district will reserve enough of the surrounding land to ensure Carver, which is set back from the road, can be seen by passersby. “It’s really just that couple acres up in the corner” that could be sold.
As was the case two years ago, a sale isn’t assured. But the district is already getting some inquiries beyond the initial interest.
“We don’t have an offer in hand,” said board member Shanlee McNally. “Nothing has been brought to us yet.”
“Any sale would have to come back to the board again,” added Lindaman.
In other business, the board approved:
- A 2018-19 contract with Tri-County Child and Family Development Council for Head Start classrooms in district schools serving 176 preschoolers. Tri-County will use $845,345 of its federal grant money to fund its part of the operations, including 10 assistant teachers and three full-time family workers. That is nearly a 2.5 percent increase from last year.
- A one-year contract with Street Smarts to continue providing driver’s education at a cost of $365 per student, an increase from $344 during the past two years. The district will cover part or all of the cost for low income students who qualify for a fee waiver. For the first time, the service will be offered only after school at the district’s high schools.
