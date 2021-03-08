Waterloo school board approves moving forward with Central Middle remodel, career center expansion

WATERLOO — Officials say expanding the Waterloo Career Center ahead of remodeling Central Middle School will allow more bang for the taxpayers’ buck.
The Board of Education on Monday approved plans for the estimated $35 million construction project and authorized seeking bids. The facilities, at 1348-1350 Katoski Drive, are located in the same building. The career center is at the north end.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said the Waterloo Community Schools’ facilities committee looked at other options for housing students while remodeling Central, like constructing temporary modular buildings next to it or renting space elsewhere.
But the committee, which includes three board members, talked about “being fiscally responsible to taxpayers,” she said. “Bringing in modulars had a quite big cost” of $3 million for a limited time use. Instead, the group wanted to put those funds “into a more permanent building” — an expanded career center.
“After looking at all of the costs for that, it was determined that would be best,” said Lindaman.
Renovation of Central would cost an estimated $21 million. It would take another $13 million to $14 million to expand the career center, she projected. Construction will be funded with the district’s portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools.
The center first opened in 2016 and now has 18 career and technical education programs where high school students can earn concurrent college credit.
“We always knew that our goal was to bring it to 30 programs,” said Lindaman. So, construction on the 60,000-square-foot expansion west of the existing career center would begin this spring and be completed by the summer of 2022. It would be connected to the main building by an enclosed sky bridge.
Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, which is designing the project, said all Central students would be moved to the expansion building in the fall of 2022. They would only return to Central for lunch and physical education classes. Meanwhile, renovation work would get underway at Central.
“Everything south of the commons will be demolished and fully reconstructed,” said Payne. The middle school would be completed by the fall of 2023, allowing students to return after one year. Program would also be added that fall at the career center expansion.
Updating Central is a priority, said board member Lyle Schmitt, who is on the facilities committee.
“It was built during the energy crisis of the 1970s,” he noted. As a result, natural gas isn’t used to heat and cool the building, raising operational costs. “It’s a really, really expensive building to operate.”
Additionally, “we think it’s really beneficial to have those two (Central and career center) bids together, to lock in the price of it now,” said Schmitt.
“I’m confident that we will have competitive bids by at least three local contractors,” said Payne.
The career center expansion would have room for “about a dozen” new programs, said Lindaman.
“It does take time to launch programs for the Waterloo Career Center,” she noted. “With this two-year lead time, we should be able to launch a significant number that first fall.”
Automotive and diesel mechanic programs are among the new courses being considered for the expansion space along with horticulture and agriculture sciences.
