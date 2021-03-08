Waterloo school board approves moving forward with Central Middle remodel, career center expansion

The center first opened in 2016 and now has 18 career and technical education programs where high school students can earn concurrent college credit.

“We always knew that our goal was to bring it to 30 programs,” said Lindaman. So, construction on the 60,000-square-foot expansion west of the existing career center would begin this spring and be completed by the summer of 2022. It would be connected to the main building by an enclosed sky bridge.

Kate Payne of InVision Architecture, which is designing the project, said all Central students would be moved to the expansion building in the fall of 2022. They would only return to Central for lunch and physical education classes. Meanwhile, renovation work would get underway at Central.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everything south of the commons will be demolished and fully reconstructed,” said Payne. The middle school would be completed by the fall of 2023, allowing students to return after one year. Program would also be added that fall at the career center expansion.

Updating Central is a priority, said board member Lyle Schmitt, who is on the facilities committee.