WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools now has new faces filling five administrative roles.

The Board of Education approved the personnel appointments at a special session on Wednesday.

One of the appointments is for a new position – the associate director of student services. The position will be filled by Adriane Carlson. Carlson will have a salary of $110,000 and will support Sheena Canady, director of student services, in providing appropriate student assistance, activities, and support to prospective and current students.

The position was created after the person filling the Students Service Specialist 1 position left.

Before this position, Carlson was the regional director at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Ames.

The board also appointed Amanda Umbdenstock as the special education coordinator. She will make $85,000 per year and is replacing Megan Allen, who has been appointed as the director of special education.

Three assistant principals were also appointed.

Wade Timmins will replace Byron Phillips as the assistant principal at West High School. He will have a salary of $103,000. Before being appointed he supported the math curriculum development and implementation, evaluation and use of effective teaching practices.

Steven Anderson will be Carver Middle School’s assistant principal and athletic director. He will make $97,000 and is replacing Steve Thune who retired this year. Prior to this, he was the assistant principal at Bakersfield (California) High School.

Lindsay Heying will be the assistant principal at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, replacing Mikayla Montgomery. She will make a salary of $88,000. Before this position, she was a lead support teacher in the Iowa City Community School District.

Photos: Waterloo Woo team name and logo unveiling Waterloo Woo Waterloo Woo (1) Waterloo Woo (2) Waterloo Woo (3) Waterloo Woo (4) Waterloo Woo (5) Waterloo Woo (6)