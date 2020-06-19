Waterloo school board approves East High coaching positions in split vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — East High School head coaching appointments postponed earlier this month were made official Thursday.

The Board of Education approved the three new coaches in a 5-2 vote during a special meeting. Board members Astor Williams and Endya Johson dissented.

They represent Director Districts 1 and 4, respectively, which are largely or wholly on the northeast side of the Cedar River. Much of that area is within the attendance boundaries for East High School.

Appointments included Regis Baskerville, football; Brent Carmichael, boys basketball; and Christopher Tims, wrestling. They replace Xavier Leonard, Steve McGraw and Jay Llewelyn, respectively. The contracts of Leonard and McGraw were not renewed by Waterloo Community Schools this spring.

The board decided during its June 8 regular meeting to postpone a vote on personnel appointments including those coaches following a lengthy discussion on the status of East High athletics. Some board members had been contacted by Trojan sports boosters concerned that certain finalists for the jobs had been passed over. The recommended appointments were added to the agenda that afternoon because those coaches accepted the district offers earlier in the day.