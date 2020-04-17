Waterloo school board approves budget with lower taxes

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will collect less in property taxes for 2020-21 following Board of Education approval of the budget this week.
For the fiscal year starting July 1, tax collections will drop 0.58% to $40.12 million, $234,080 less than in the current year.
Under the $201.14 million budget, the district will have the same tax rate it has now, $14.21 per $1,000 of assessed value. The state’s reduction in the percentage of residential and multi-residential property value used to calculate the tax bill, or “rollback,” is impacting the overall amount of collections, as well.
Owners of $100,000 homes will pay $782 on the district’s portion of their tax bills, a drop of $26 from the current year. That assumes the home value doesn’t increase. A higher percentage of agricultural property value will be taxed and the rollback will be unchanged for commercial/industrial property.
“Our Waterloo property tax rate has consistently been near the lowest of the UEN districts,” said board member Shanlee McNally. The Urban Education Network primarily consists of Iowa’s eight largest school districts.
She said “we should be very proud” of that rate comparison as a district “and the fact that we’ve been able to either drop it or stay flat” during recent years. Over the past five years, the board has reduced its tax rate annually.
Board member Sue Flynn added that is particularly important as taxpayers face difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even with everything going on to create turmoil, we are staying within our budget and keeping taxes consistent,” she said. “So I think it’s very commendable.”
Property taxes are one of a number of school district revenue sources. State supplemental aid is another funding stream. The Legislature approved increasing those state funds by 2.3% for the upcoming fiscal year.
That should lead to increased state dollars for Waterloo Schools coupled with last fall’s growth in enrollment, a central component in the funding formula. But the board approved district use of the state’s 101% budget guarantee in case the Legislature changes course and reduces the state aid increase to zero as part of its response to economic concerns caused by the pandemic.
Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, said in that situation the guarantee will allow the district to access funding equal to 101% of the current year’s regular program costs by drawing more from its cash reserves.
“If the (supplemental state aid) went to zero, we would be $76,000 short of the 1% guarantee,” he said. “So even (with) the enrollment increase that we had it would come into effect. … It seems very unlikely it will happen, but it is possible.”
