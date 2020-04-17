Waterloo school board approves budget with lower taxes

Board member Sue Flynn added that is particularly important as taxpayers face difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even with everything going on to create turmoil, we are staying within our budget and keeping taxes consistent,” she said. “So I think it’s very commendable.”

Property taxes are one of a number of school district revenue sources. State supplemental aid is another funding stream. The Legislature approved increasing those state funds by 2.3% for the upcoming fiscal year.

That should lead to increased state dollars for Waterloo Schools coupled with last fall’s growth in enrollment, a central component in the funding formula. But the board approved district use of the state’s 101% budget guarantee in case the Legislature changes course and reduces the state aid increase to zero as part of its response to economic concerns caused by the pandemic.

Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, said in that situation the guarantee will allow the district to access funding equal to 101% of the current year’s regular program costs by drawing more from its cash reserves.

“If the (supplemental state aid) went to zero, we would be $76,000 short of the 1% guarantee,” he said. “So even (with) the enrollment increase that we had it would come into effect. … It seems very unlikely it will happen, but it is possible.”

