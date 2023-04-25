WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District’s property tax collections will drop 2.35% under the 2023-24 budget approved Monday by the Board of Education.

Maximum expenditures were set at $208.1 million in the budget, which has a property tax rate of $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value. That is the same tax rate the district currently has. Overall tax collections will decrease from $38.9 million to $38 million for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The school’s Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin said the tax rate has been on the decline for years. In the 2006-07 school year, tit was $16.72 per $1,000 of taxable value. This will be the second year the $13.36 rate has been in place.

“I think it’s great we’ve been able to consistently keep it low even with extenuating circumstances,” Board President Sue Flynn said. “I think it’s been very positive and it’s been a goal of the finance committee. I appreciate the hard work to stay within those boundaries.”

For a house valued at $100,000, property owners will owe $730 on the district's portion of their tax bills. Due to a residential property rollback adjustment increase of about 0.5%, that will be $7 more than last year. That increase assumes no change in the home’s assessed value.

Commercial property owners with a $100,000 assessed value will pay $1,203, which is the same amount as last year.

The district's total budget would decrease about 7.2% from $224.2 million to $208.1 million.

Total revenues are estimated to be about $198 million. Along with property taxes, the district will receive other local revenues as well as funding from state and federal sources.

An estimated $8.5 million will come from tuition, transportation, earnings on investment, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales and other local revenues.

State sources of revenues are estimated at $121 million and federal funds are estimated at $30 million.

The budget includes expenses of $107.5 million for instruction, $65 million for total support services, $10 million for non-instructional programs and $25 million for other expenditures. Those include such costs as facilities acquisition and construction, debt service, and area education agency support.

Photos: Waterloo West boys and girls soccer vs. Cedar Falls, April 20 SOC West vs. CF 3 SOC West vs. CF 8 SOC West vs. CF 9 SOC West vs. CF 11 SOC West vs. CF 1 SOC West vs. CF 5 SOC West vs. CF 2 SOC West vs. CF 7 SOC West vs. CF 4 SOC West vs. CF 6 SOC West vs. CF 10