WATERLOO — A series of administrative appointments were approved this week by the Board of Education following resignations, retirements and other personnel changes.
Waterloo Community Schools had earlier announced many of the people were being hired or moving to new positions. The board’s approval is a formality.
Amy Schmidt was named principal of Hoover Middle School and is receiving a salary of $116,000. She replaces Michael Fisher.
Frederick “Zach” Zimmerman was named interim principal at Irving Elementary School, replacing Schmidt. He had been the lead teacher at the school. Zimmerman will receive a salary of $97,000.
Edwin Hood was named the principal of Lincoln Elementary School. He replaces Brad Schweppe and is receiving a salary of $110,000.
Loren Velasquez was named an assistant principal of George Washington Carver Academy. He replaces Sheena Canady, who is the new principal, and will receive a $92,500 salary.
Cassandra Hart was named an assistant principal at Hoover Middle School, moving from a similar position at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. She replaces Susan Flodeen and will receive a salary of $88,000. Flodeen’s retirement was also approved by the board this week.
Joshua Payton was named an assistant principal at East High School. He replaces Bryan Jurrens and will receive a $105,500 salary.
Anjuli Myers was named the district’s STEM coordinator, replacing Angela Hewitt. The salary is not listed for the position.
