Waterloo school board approves $22 million contract to build larger Lowell with pre-K wing

WATERLOO — A larger building with additional space to centralize some preschool classrooms will replace Lowell Elementary School.
A $21.94 million contract for the new school with Larson Construction of Independence was approved last week by the Board of Education.
The nearly 90-year-old building at 1628 Washington St., which has been empty since a roof collapse made it unsafe to occupy more than a year ago, has space for 350 students.
The new school, to be built at the same location, will be “right-sized” to a 450-student capacity for kindergarten through fifth-grade, said Jane Lindaman, superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools.
“There’s quite a bit of concentration of families and student enrollments right in that area,” she noted, between Lowell, Kittrell, Irving and Kingsley elementary schools. “That is really, really heavily populated. So to have that extra space of 450 is really, really helpful.”
Officials are also eyeing Lowell as the site of a preschool center that could eventually replace the existing one at the southeast edge of the district in Elk Run Heights. They began looking at the switch because Elk Run Preschool, which has 14 classrooms, is in need of some remodeling.
“So with this building, we are proposing 12 pre-K classrooms be built here,” said Lindaman, of the new school’s plans. “One or two would be for Lowell, but they would give us an opportunity to reconfigure where we offer pre-K classes in our district.”
Most – but not all – of Waterloo Schools’ elementaries have one or two pre-K classrooms. As a result, children from across the district attend the Elk Run center. The centralized location of Lowell is expected to be more convenient for preschool parents, most of whom can’t access busing services that normally start in kindergarten.
Board member Lyle Schmitt, calling preschool “kind of the front door to the whole system,” praised the plan to move the center to the new facility. “I think that’s going to help in recruiting families to the Waterloo school system,” he said.
After the roof collapse in February 2019, students were attending school in the former facilities of Central Rivers Area Education Agency outside of the district in Cedar Falls. Lindaman noted that the board’s approval of the contract finally sets an end date during the 2021-22 school year for the arrangement.
“That is a significant step towards getting our students back home,” she said. “So I’m thrilled and they will be, as well.”
Construction on the school could get underway by early summer as workers prepare for demolition of the existing building.
“Right now, the asbestos abatement contractor is looking to be done mid-May,” said ISG architect Dan Channer, who designed plans for the new building. “It’s another six to eight weeks to get the building down, so that’s either the end of June or middle of July.”
Larson was the lowest bidder among five proposals submitted, with a base bid of $21.78 million. The total contract cost includes two alternate bids of $160,000 for a snow melt system and $6,000 for additional utility primary conduit. The snow melt system will be at the main and preschool entries and the bus drop-off.
“There is a certain amount of work that Larson can do on the site in the southwest corner,” said Channer. “They would like to get started there.
“There’s a large amount of fill dirt that needs to be brought in, so you will actually see them getting started in the not-too-distant future with some site work. But not so much the building til the end of June.”
The difference in base bids between Larson and the highest proposal was $2.48 million. The second-highest bid was $1.12 million more.
“To be that close in the bidding, it’s a pleasant surprise,” said board member Shanlee McNally.
Along with accommodating more students and the addition of a preschool wing, the school will have a storm shelter able to hold all building occupants.
