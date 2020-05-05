Waterloo school board approves $22 million contract to build larger Lowell with pre-K wing

Most – but not all – of Waterloo Schools’ elementaries have one or two pre-K classrooms. As a result, children from across the district attend the Elk Run center. The centralized location of Lowell is expected to be more convenient for preschool parents, most of whom can’t access busing services that normally start in kindergarten.

Board member Lyle Schmitt, calling preschool “kind of the front door to the whole system,” praised the plan to move the center to the new facility. “I think that’s going to help in recruiting families to the Waterloo school system,” he said.

After the roof collapse in February 2019, students were attending school in the former facilities of Central Rivers Area Education Agency outside of the district in Cedar Falls. Lindaman noted that the board’s approval of the contract finally sets an end date during the 2021-22 school year for the arrangement.

“That is a significant step towards getting our students back home,” she said. “So I’m thrilled and they will be, as well.”

Construction on the school could get underway by early summer as workers prepare for demolition of the existing building.