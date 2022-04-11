Waterloo school board approves 2022-23 budget, including 1% drop in tax askings

WATERLOO — A $224.2 million budget was approved by the Board of Education Monday, including a drop of just over 1% in expected tax collections.

The 2022-23 spending plan projects $38.93 million in overall Waterloo Community Schools' property taxes, $487,115 or 1.24% less than during the current year. The budget, for the fiscal year starting July 1, represents a $9.44 million increase in planned expenditures.

A major factor in the decreased collections is a 48-cent drop in the district's tax rate to $13.36 per $1,000 of taxable value. Chief Financial Officer Michael Coughlin noted that rate dropped last year, as well, and had stood at $14.21 per $1,000 of taxable value in 2020-21.

"It's a combination of favorable numbers going up," he told the board, like the district's certified enrollment and overall property valuations. At the same time, a change in the formula that determines the mix between state aid and property taxes particularly benefitted Waterloo Schools because of its lower valuations than some districts. As a result, it increased state aid dollars for the district and lowered the reliance on property taxes to cover expenses.

"Everything lined up in the right direction this year," said Coughlin.

Board member Sue Flynn praised the fiscal responsibility of the finance department for the drop in tax rate during recent years. "I'd say it's very commendable because things aren't getting cheaper," she said.

Adjustments to the state-determined percentage of total property value used to calculate tax bills, or the “rollback,” is another component affecting tax collections. That is going down for residential and multi-residential properties, increasing for agricultural land, and unchanged for commercial property.

Property owners with no change in their assesed value would see a decrease in the district portion of their tax bills. Based on properties assessed at $100,000, residential taxes would drop $59 to $723, multi-residential taxes would drop $83 to $852 and commercial taxes would drop $44 to $1,203.

Total revenues are estimated in budget documents at $205.65 million. Along with property taxes, the district expects to receive other local revenues as well as funding from state and federal sources.

A total of $6.65 million is anticipated for tuition, transportation, earnings on investments, nutrition program sales, student activities and sales, and other local revenues. All state sources of revenue are estimated at $117.37 million. Federal funds are estimated at $42.65 million.

The budget includes expenses of $107.9 million for instruction, $53.74 million for total support services, $9.9 million for noninstructional programs and $52.66 million for other expenditures. Included in those other expenditures are facilities acquisition and construction, debt service, and area education agency support.

In other business, the board approved:

Personnel appointments, including the addition of a district athletic department assistant, in a 5-2 vote with board members Endya Johnson and Astor Williams dissenting. Johnson questioned why officials didn't open up the hiring process for applicants before choosing Tony Pappas, West High School athletic director, for the job. Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, said as a part-time position that will be reviewed annually officials chose not to advertise for candidates.

A five-year lease/purchase of three Canon VarioPrint copiers with Infomax of Des Moines for the district’s print shop at Expo Alternative Learning Center. At a cost $61,884 per year, it was in the middle of the four bids received ranging from $51,504 to $70,120 annually. Officials cited factors like long-term equipment stability, customer references and local service for choosing this bid over others.

