WATERLOO — Residents of the Waterloo Community School District could be voting for different school board directors in the next election.

The Board of Education on Monday chose a proposed map for updating the four director district boundaries to reflect population changes after the 2020 Census. This does not affect school attendance boundaries.

Iowa Code states that a maximum allowable deviation between director districts is 10%. If the standard deviation is more than 10%, the district must redraw the boundaries. With current maps, the standard deviation is at 13.9%.

The most recent census showed more people moved out of Director District 1, currently represented by Astor Williams. That district is now northeast of the Cedar River, going north to East Big Rock Road, east to McStay Road and west to part of Logan Avenue. The population for the director district is currently 17,699.

Population increased in Director District 2, represented by Sue Flynn. That district is located south of the center of downtown Waterloo, going as far south as the north side of U.S. Highway 20. This district is currently the largest, with 20,161 people.

Director District 3, represented by Jesse Knight, also gained population, putting it at 19,970 people under the current boundaries. Director District 4, represented by Endya Johnson, lost some population and stands at 18,651.

Two proposals were presented Monday. Waterloo Schools worked with Mapping Strategies of Des Moines. That company also helped rezone boundaries in 2012, after the last census.

The first proposal would shift portions of the population from District 3 to District 1. The plan would lower the deviation to 8.1%. It would have made Districts 1, 3 and 4 more equal while District 2 would be more than 1,000 people above the ideal population.

The second proposal would shift portions of the population from District 2 to District 4 and portions of District 3 into all of the other districts. This would lower the deviation to 4.6%.

The board decided to go with the second proposal.

Although the deviation would be lower with the second proposal, the district still looks at boundaries after every census, so boundaries could be changed again after 2030.

The board will vote to adopt a resolution redrawing the boundaries of each director district at its May 8 meeting. The new boundaries will be used for the next school board election this November.

Board members with terms expiring this year are Flynn and Knight as well as at-large directors Lyle Schmitt and Stacie Mills. None have said whether they plan to run for reelection.

