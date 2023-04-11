WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will have a new elementary science curriculum beginning in the fall.

The Board of Education backed the recommendation Monday of an employee-led committee for Amplify Science as its kindergarten through fifth-grade science curriculum until at least 2030.

Amplify was approved in a 6-1 vote, costing the district $999,513 after the contract was bid and negotiated with the provider. Board member Lyle Schmitt dissented.

Science is currently the only subject in which the district's elementary schools don't use a formal curriculum provider, according to Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Ryan Christoffer. The “homegrown” materials being used in classrooms were developed in collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company was selected over three other candidates and will replace curriculum in use for close to 10 years. Project Lead The Way, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and STEMscopes were the three other packages considered by the staff committee.

The new curriculum is billed as “blending hands-on investigations, literacy-rich activities, and interactive digital tools to empower students to think, read, write, and argue like real scientists and engineers.” It lends direct connections to careers like science, engineering, and biology.

“Something I love from the teacher perspective is it’s very clear, very laid out and very well organized,” third grade teacher Calli Williams told the board. “The overview tells you the direct objectives, what you are going to be doing, and an end goal for your students with each lesson.”

She also highlighted how the curriculum is “super captivating” for the students, after having tested one particular unit in her classroom and seeing how they respond.

Another positive attribute is it's “cross-curricular.”

“There’s writing components. There’s math. There’s reading. And when we think about education and moving our students forward, we can’t have everything isolated,” she said. “And with this curriculum, everything comes together, and it allows for all students to be included – my classroom especially is very diverse in its learners.”

Schmitt told his colleagues he objects to not having a textbook, with core materials solely online, and a lack of “emphasis on the scientific process" like testing hypotheses. He felt that could lead students down the road to struggle with "being able to distinguish" whether something is "truly backed by science."

Waterloo Schools evaluates curriculum every eight years on average but Christoffer said the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a delay in that process for elementary science.

Full implementation will begin in October for close to 5,000 students in the district's 11 elementary schools.

The new curriculum was slated for approval at the previous meeting but was tabled out of a desire for more information by board members. The board spent about an hour during a work session prior to its regular meeting talking more in depth about the recommendation with Williams, Christoffer, and STEM Instructional Coach Erin Sale.

Williams tested a physical science unit in her classroom. It showed a make-believe video of a train floating above the tracks it traversed. Students were challenged to determine and explain how the floating train works. They accomplished that by developing models of how the train rises, floats and then makes its way back onto the track.

“From my perspective, I like that it provides a nonfiction reading piece,” said Christoffer. “In our reading curriculum, we have really good resources, especially in the lower grades, but it doesn’t have a lot of nonfiction.”

That was particularly relatable to, said Jesse Knight, a board member who has a background in mechanical engineering. He noted after the meeting how his child struggled with fiction reading but loved nonfiction reading.

He felt one of the curriculum's strengths cater to those students and could help inspire a love of the sciences through reading.

“It took my kid eight years to figure out that to be inspired to read he needed books of nonfiction at school and then we saw his reading progress significantly,” Knight said.

Scenes from the 2023 White House Easter Egg Roll