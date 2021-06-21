Waterloo school board adjusts fall calendar, giving students day off during Cattle Congress fair

WATERLOO — An adjustment has been made in Waterloo Community Schools' academic calendar following a change in the date of the National Cattle Congress Fair this fall.

The Board of Education Monday amended the 2021-22 calendar to move a professional development day from Sept. 17 to 24 during a special meeting.

Historically, students have not had school on the Friday of the fair. Originally, when the calendar was approved in March, the Cattle Congress Fair would have been underway on Sept. 17. Now the dates have been moved to Sept. 22-26. So, students will have classes on Sept. 17 and a day off Sept. 24, when the staff professional development day will be held.

"We just recently found out that they changed the date of the National Cattle Congress Fair," said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services.

The board also approved resolutions directing $30.28 million in sales tax revenue refunding bonds to be issued. Initial action was taken by the board a week earlier to prepare for sale of the bonds to Regions Bank, which will be repaid by the district with sales tax revenues at a 1.14% interest rate. UMB Bank of West Des Moines was appointed as the trustee in connection with the bond issue and a tax exemption certificate was approved.