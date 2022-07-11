Waterloo school board accepts grant to fund health careers apprenticeship

WATERLOO — After Jeff Frost applied for a nursing apprenticeship grant, he thought Waterloo Community Schools had fallen through the cracks.

But the district's executive director of professional technical education was happy to the report to the Board of Education Monday that his initial concerns were misplaced.

Waterloo Schools recently learned that it was awarded a $176,762 Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship grant from the state. The board accepted the grant funds, giving the district the ability to put 30 certified nursing assistants on the job every year. The money will go toward offering job opportunities to students with area health care businesses.

Through the registered apprenticeship program, the Waterloo Career Center will take students enrolled in nurse’s aide courses and help them become CNAs, which will qualify them for paid health care positions while in high school. Frost said the goal is to train at least 30 CNAs yearly, with hopes those students would pursue higher education degrees in the field.

Frost said the career center has an articulation agreements with Hawkeye Community College, Allen College and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital as part of the apprenticeship program. Students who complete the nurse’s aide courses would continue on to Hawkeye for one year and then to Allen College. Hopefully, officials say, this will directly lead to a position with UnityPoint Health.

“Staffing levels (at hospitals) are really tight and the levels of beds open is not because beds are filled, it's because they don’t have nurses to keep ratios down,” Frost said, noting there are 5,400 open nursing positions in the state. “Us working with Allen, Hawkeye and Unity Point to incentivize them ... further will be a pathway created between the career center, Hawkeye, Allen – all while working in the UnityPoint system.”

Another part of the grant Frost highlighted is how students will be compensated through the program. He said if they have at least 30 students pass the courses, the school can offer to pay half of the student’s salary if hired at local business partners such as NewAldaya, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, MercyOne, Care Initiatives and Western Homes. Frost talked about students being paid for everything from clinicals to student teaching, which they aren't normally compensated for.

Students can also receive stipends to help with transportation to their new jobs.

The targeted types of employers students would work for include assisted living facilities, long-term care, home health care, acute care, hospice and skilled care units – which combined affect at least 250,000 people, according to board documents.

Frost also said the grant is not specifically tied to nursing careers – it can be for students pursuing different occupations, as long as they take the nurse’s aide program at the career center.

“This is a huge win for students and for the Cedar Valley,” he added. “I would say the career center gives students a competitive advantage more than any other high school institution in the state and it affirms … we’re doing amazing things for our students and letting them get to where they need to go.”